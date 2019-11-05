Cancer Gene Therapy Market Value to Hit $2.5 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Cancer Gene therapy market's revenue is expected to surpass USD $2.5 billion by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising government initiatives in emerging economies for promoting developments in gene therapies will positively impact the cancer regenerative medicine market's growth. The government often implements several laws and initiatives to motivate scientists and researchers to perform extensive analyses of gene therapies. Furthermore, the government also funds various studies that are carried out for developing molecular therapies utilized in the treatment of cancer. The aforementioned factors should escalate the industry's growth.

Cancer Gene Therapy Market is set to register over a 22% CAGR up to 2025, driven by the rising prevalence of cancer in developed, as well as developing, economies.

There have been several advancements in the biotechnology sector that have proven beneficial for the industry's growth. Several viral vectors have been introduced in the market that work efficiently for carrying out gene transfers. Researchers vigorously work on studying the efficacy and efficiency of the viral, as well as non-viral, vectors that are utilized in gene therapy. Newly developed viral vectors are capable of inhibiting the growth of tumor-inducing genes and are preferred by biopharmaceutical companies. Moreover, healthcare professionals working on gene therapy have started trusting and preferring these viral vectors for treating cancer patients. Therefore, growing advancements will ensure the availability of superior quality vectors for gene transfer, which will foster the market's growth.

The types in the cancer gene market are categorized into in-vivo and ex-vivo. The in-vivo segment of the cancer gene therapy market was valued over USD $350 million in 2018 and will experience substantial growth throughout the analysis period. In-vivo gene therapy is a cost-effective option since it avoids the tedious process of removing cells from a patient's body. Furthermore, in-vivo cancer gene therapy is widely expected to treat cystic fibrosis, which positively influences business growth. However, in recent times, several high-profile, adverse events pertaining to gene therapies were recorded that has reduced its demand, thereby lowering the pace of segmental growth.

Based on product, the global market is bifurcated into viral vectors and non-viral vectors. The viral vectors segment of cancer gene therapy is anticipated to foresee around 23% growth throughout the analysis timeframe. Adenovirus is one of the highly preferred viral vectors that has commendable transductional efficiency that raises its adoption. Moreover, the adenovirus vector reduces the risk of mutagenesis. Besides, other viral vectors are also efficient and enable long-term DNA expression, reducing the mortality rate in patients suffering from cancer. The aforementioned factors will spur the viral vectors' segment growth.

The end-use segment of cancer gene therapy includes biopharmaceutical companies, research institutes and others. The research institutes segment held around a 40% revenue share in 2018. Significant segmental growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for viral vectors by research institutes that work on cancer gene therapies. Research institutes constantly focus on assessing the efficacy of gene therapies by using different vectors. Moreover, vector manufacturing companies develop superior quality viral, as well as non-viral, vectors that will positively influence the segmental growth.

The U.K. market accounted for around USD $35 million in 2018 and is projected to witness momentous growth during the analysis timeframe. The increasing adoption of cancer gene therapy due to considerably high purchasing power has augmented the cancer gene therapy market growth in the country. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of cancer has positively influenced the industry's growth. According to a study, in 2017, around 164,901 people died from cancer in the U.K., which creates demand for advanced gene therapies for treating cancer.

