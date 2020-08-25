Cancer Genetics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Cancer Genetics, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with Cancer Genetics's proposed merger with StemoniX, Inc.

Under the merger agreement, Cancer Genetics will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of StemoniX in exchange for a number of shares of its common stock, with current equity holders of Cancer Genetics expected to own 22% of the common stock of the combined company.

If you are a Cancer Genetics shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cancer-genetics-inc-cgix-stock-merger-stemonix/ mailto:mailto:or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Related Links

www.halpersadeh.com

