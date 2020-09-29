Cancer Genomic Screening Program LC-SCRUM-Asia Adopts Latest Thermo Fisher Scientific NGS Solutions

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LC-SCRUM-Asia, a leading cancer genomic screening program, has selected Thermo Fisher Scientific's Ion Torrent Genexus System* and Oncomine Precision Assay*, a pan-cancer panel, to advance precision medicine in Asia. The next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions will be used in two prospective, observational projects to support the development of future therapeutics and diagnostics for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The Lung Cancer Genomic Screening Project for Individualized Medicine in Asia aims to overcome challenges in establishing precision medicine for patients with NSCLC through large-scale genetic screening and monitoring. The Lung Cancer Genomic Screening Project for Individualized Medicine – Molecular Testing for Resistant Tumors to Systemic Therapy (LC-SCRUM-TRY), newly launched on September 28, is designed to examine drug resistance in NSCLC.

"The studies will use the Genexus System and the Oncomine Precision Assay for rapid molecular profiling results," said Dr. Koichi Goto, chief of the Department of Thoracic Oncology, National Cancer Center Hospital East, who is leading the cancer clinical trials. "The speed of NGS-based molecular profiling tests is becoming increasingly important. We believe these solutions, designed to deliver results quickly, will transform the field of precision oncology."

Thermo Fisher's Ion Torrent Genexus System is the first fully integrated NGS platform featuring an automated specimen-to-report workflow that delivers results economically in a single day. The Oncomine Precision Assay, which is designed to detect key biomarkers from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue and liquid biopsy specimens, contains more than 50 cancer-related biomarkers and has the lowest sample input requirements on the market for detection of both DNA and RNA variants.

Garret Hampton, president of clinical next-generation sequencing and oncology at Thermo Fisher Scientific, said, "Through our valued partnership with LC-SCRUM, Dr. Goto and his team have a pivotal opportunity to advance precision medicine for non-small cell lung cancer in Asia. Expanding access to comprehensive genomic profiling will help improve the future standard of care."

The selection of the Genexus System and Oncomine Precision Assay represent an extension of Thermo Fisher's ongoing collaborations with LC-SCRUM and Dr. Goto to make precision medicine solutions available in Japan. Since 2015, LC-SCRUM has adopted the Oncomine Comprehensive Assay* for use in the first three phases of clinical trials. In addition, Dr. Goto was instrumental in supporting Thermo Fisher's efforts to gain approval in Japan for the Oncomine Dx Target Test, the first NGS companion diagnostic (CDx) test approved by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) to simultaneously detect multiple biomarkers clinically associated with NSCLC.

*For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

About the Lung Cancer Genetic Screening Project for Individualized Medicine in Asia (LC-SCRUM-Asia)

An industry-academic cancer genome screening project for lung cancer patients conducted by The National Cancer Center in collaboration with more than 200 Japanese cancer hospitals and university hospitals, medical institutions in Asia, and pharmaceutical companies. The project, which began in 2013, aims to determine the most appropriate treatment by examining multiple genetic changes that cause lung cancer simultaneously using state-of-the-art genetic testing technology. In addition, the project is promoting the development of novel therapeutic and diagnostic agents in collaboration with industry and academia with the aim of establishing personalized medicine for lung cancer, including rare lung cancer.

