Cancer Horizons Forms Alliance with Abacus Life Settlements to Provide Needed Funding for Cancer Patients

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer Horizons, an online portal for cancer patients, announced an alliance with Abacus Life Settlements to provide needed financial help for cancer patients to pay for the high-cost of treatment. With over 130,000 cancer patients and caregivers in the Cancer Horizons community, this is a welcome addition to the host of other services and resources available in their cancer portal.

A large percentage of cancer patients are under or uninsured. The financial burden of treatment can be overwhelming which is why Cancer Horizons has created one of the largest directories of financial aid for cancer patients on the Internet. The high cost of cancer treatment has taken it's toll on families trying to cope with not only the illness but the stress that comes from paying for life-saving treatments.

Steven Hansen, the Managing Director of Cancer Horizons, stated, "we're thrilled to offer our community a funding resource like Abacus Life. The valuable services they provide will be a lifesaver for many in our community, allowing them to focus on getting better and not worrying about the cost of treatment." This financial burden has forced many families to choose between food, utilities, or lifesaving treatment.

Abacus Life Settlements offers its array of financial services to the large Cancer Horizons Community. Jeff Smith, Abacus director of marketing, mentioned: "Talking about finances can be tough. We believe our wholehearted goal of helping the patient focus on healing rather than the medical bills makes the conversation much easier. We help hundreds who have cancer each year and look forward to helping hundreds more with our new Cancer Horizons alliance." This alliance will be ongoing as Abacus assists the Cancer Horizons Community with the funding necessary to cover treatment costs, college, household expenses, or even that dream holiday for a terminal stage-4 patient.

About Abacus Life Settlements

Abacus Life is a leader in the secondary market for life insurance. Our mission: to help you understand options. If you decide selling all or a portion of your policy is right for you, we can offer to purchase it from you for fair market value. We provide all details to show you how we determined its importance and provide an offer. If you accept our offer, we will give you a lump sum and then take on all future obligations for the policy, including premium payments. AbacusLife.com

About Pendulum International LLC, dba Cancer Horizons

Founded in 2016, we are a premier site on the web dedicated exclusively to helping meet cancer patients' unique needs. We recognize that people living with cancer and their families need access to information and products to lessen the impact of harsh economic realities. For more information about Cancer Horizons, visit CancerHorizons.com

For further information contact:

Steven Hansen, Managing Partner

Cancer Horizons

6925 S. Union Park Center, #550

Midvale, Utah 84047

Phone: 801-501-7500

Email: [email protected]

