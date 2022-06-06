Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size to Grow USD 135140 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.1%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cancer Immunotherapy Market is segmented By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Immune System Modulators, Cancer Vaccines0 , By Application (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, Others) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Health Category.

The Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market size is projected to reach USD 135140 Million by 2028, from USD 75950 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2028.

The rise in cancer incidence, as well as the need to lessen the negative effects of existing cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation, are projected to propel the cancer immunotherapy market forward.

Immunotherapy has proven to be a successful treatment for cancer patients who have failed to respond to chemotherapy or radiation (e.g., melanoma). This aspect is projected to boost the cancer immunotherapy market even further. Cancer immunotherapy also has the potential to lead to long-term cancer remission.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY MARKET

Growing incidences of cancer and the need to reduce side effects of cancer treatment are expected to drive the growth of the cancer immunotherapy market. Patients diagnosed with cancer are continuously growing as a result of people's changing lifestyles, which include excessive smoking, exposure to UV radiation from the sun or tanning beds, being overweight or obese, and consuming excessive alcohol. Effective cancer treatments are required in this situation. Immunotherapy uses the immune system's ability to recognize and target cancer cells, making it a universal cancer treatment. The severity of side effects varies with therapy and how it interacts with the body.

Conventional cancer therapies have a direct influence on cancer and healthy tissues via chemical or radiological therapy, which can cause typical side effects like hair loss and nausea. Cancer immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that focuses on the immune system and may be more targeted than traditional cancer treatments like chemotherapy or radiation. As a result, cancer immunotherapy might not have the same negative side effects as chemotherapy or radiation.

Furthermore, when patients receive immunotherapy, the immune system is trained to attack cancer cells whenever they reappear. This is known as immune memory, and it has the potential to help you stay cancer-free for a longer period of time. Long-term overall survival trials have revealed that the positive effects of cancer immunotherapy treatment are durable—that is, they can last even after treatment is finished. As a result, the cancer immunotherapy market is likely to grow during the forecast period.

Immunotherapy provides effective treatment for patients with certain types of cancer that have been resistant to chemotherapy and radiation treatment. This factor is expected to further fuel the cancer immunotherapy market. Some tumors (such as skin cancer) do not respond well to radiation or chemotherapy, but following immunotherapy, they begin to go away. Certain methods of immunotherapy have become commonplace in the treatment of certain cancers. If other methods of treatment fail, such as for malignancies that are resistant to treatment, doctors may use it alone or in combination with other types of treatment, such as chemotherapy.

Recent clinical studies treating patients with immunotherapy, either alone or in combination with other treatments, have shown significant patient improvement, leading to FDA approval of several additional immunotherapy options for more cancer patients, including approval to treat patients with immunotherapy as a first-line therapy rather than conventional treatments.

CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to be the most lucrative. This is because MAbs are widely employed in the treatment of cancers of many forms.

Based on type, lung cancer is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. This is due to the growing burden of lung cancer diseases and the necessity for early therapy, lung cancer will continue to dominate the cancer immunotherapy market share.

Based on region, North America is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the cancer immunotherapy market share due to rising cancer cases and increasing healthcare spending for treatment along with advanced technologies.

Key Players

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Roche

Bayer

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

