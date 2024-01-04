Cancer Immunotherapy Market to grow by USD 38.57 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

04 Jan, 2024, 17:15 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cancer immunotherapy market is expected to grow by USD 38.57 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by type (monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors and immunomodulators, and cancer vaccines), application (lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is due to the vast investments made in the oncology sector in the US. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the market in the region. A major investment in the pharmaceutical sector, especially with a focus on oncology, is an important factor that supports US dominance both here and around the world.
Company Profile:
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Immunocore Holdings Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Seagen Inc.,Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Amgen Inc. - The company offers cancer immunotherapy solutions such as Oncolytic Immunotherapy, Amgen Oncology
Cancer Immunotherapy Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market share growth by the monoclonal antibodies segment will be significant during the forecast period. Monoclonal antibodies are used to diagnose and treat a variety of disorders, including some forms of cancer.
Cancer Immunotherapy Market: Market Dynamics
Key Driver
- Growing awareness among consumers regarding cancer immunotherapy
- High prevalence of cancer
- Strong R and D pipeline of monoclonal antibodies
The growing awareness among consumers regarding cancer immunotherapy is a key factor driving market growth. This cancer treatment is a type of biological therapy. Sometimes, immunotherapy is adopted for cancers that cannot be removed by surgery. Advancements in massively parallel sequencing technology, or NGS, have greatly improved the understanding of tumorigenesis and tumor evolution linked with disease progression.
Major Trend
What are the key data covered in this cancer immunotherapy market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cancer immunotherapy market between 2022 and 2027.
- Precise estimation of the cancer immunotherapy market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the cancer immunotherapy market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cancer immunotherapy market companies.
