Cancer Immunotherapy Market to grow by USD 38.57 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cancer immunotherapy market is expected to grow by USD 38.57 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by type (monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors and immunomodulators, and cancer vaccines), application (lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is due to the vast investments made in the oncology sector in the US. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the market in the region. A major investment in the pharmaceutical sector, especially with a focus on oncology, is an important factor that supports US dominance both here and around the world.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market 2023-2027

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Immunocore Holdings Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Seagen Inc.,Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Amgen Inc. - The company offers cancer immunotherapy solutions such as Oncolytic Immunotherapy, Amgen Oncology

To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Cancer Immunotherapy Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the monoclonal antibodies segment will be significant during the forecast period. Monoclonal antibodies are used to diagnose and treat a variety of disorders, including some forms of cancer.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Cancer Immunotherapy Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Growing awareness among consumers regarding cancer immunotherapy

High prevalence of cancer

Strong R and D pipeline of monoclonal antibodies

The growing awareness among consumers regarding cancer immunotherapy is a key factor driving market growth. This cancer treatment is a type of biological therapy. Sometimes, immunotherapy is adopted for cancers that cannot be removed by surgery. Advancements in massively parallel sequencing technology, or NGS, have greatly improved the understanding of tumorigenesis and tumor evolution linked with disease progression.

Major Trend

The adoption of various strategies for cancer immunotherapy market growth is a key trend in the market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The Sepsis Therapeutics Market is estimated to grow by USD 1.42 billion, at a CAGR of 6.98% between 2023 and 2028.

The Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market size is estimated to grow by USD 111.35 billion at a CAGR of 11.31% between 2023 and 2028.

What are the key data covered in this cancer immunotherapy market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cancer immunotherapy market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the cancer immunotherapy market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cancer immunotherapy market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cancer immunotherapy market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio