Cancer Media Outlet SurvivorNet Announces $10-million in Series B Funding

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based health media company SurvivorNet has just closed a new round of funding, bringing its total outside investment to $15-million. The latest $10-million investment was led by London-based asset manager Gatemore Ventures , and will be used to accelerate SurvivorNet's growth and expand its coverage across various types of cancer.

1.5 million unique visitors per month are now coming to SurvivorNet to access information from some of the world's top oncologists, representing a powerful presence in the cancer market which sees 1.8 million new diagnoses per year in the U.S.

"If something was really wrong with someone you loved, you wouldn't want them to turn to Dr. Google," says SurvivorNet CEO & Co-Founder Steve Alperin. "SurvivorNet started as a personal mission to give families like mine a better source for cancer information. With the help of our extraordinary partners in the cancer community, we are now helping millions of people get better information that can help save their lives or make their journey a little easier. With this new support from our investors we are going to continue expanding our coverage across more cancer types and bring more of the country's leading experts to the people who need them."

"We believe that SurvivorNet could change the landscape for all participants in the healthcare industry, and we are excited about our involvement in the company's growth," says George Cadbury, Partner at Gatemore.

70% of Americans are not treated at a major cancer center, and the data is clear that these patients don't respond as well to treatment. There is an astounding 10% higher death rate for many types of cancer patients treated outside academic centers. SurvivorNet is addressing this gap by collaborating with many of the country's top cancer centers to make their experts available to the millions of people who can't get to them but desperately need the information. Dozens of the leading comprehensive cancer centers in the country have contributed to SurvivorNet, including MD Anderson, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Cleveland Clinic, The Mayo Clinic, Stanford, and Cedars Sinai.

"Health information is the one problem in healthcare that we all suffer from, and nobody has really addressed it. It's a dramatically underinvested space," says Alperin. "By building a deeper, higher quality product in this space, we are helping patients ask better questions. With so much incredible progress in cancer right now, doctors have trouble keeping up. So patients need to go in armed and ready. A simple example is ovarian cancer. 80% of women are still not offered a genetic test that could make them eligible for medication to greatly extend their lives. We think this information gap is unacceptable and we are doing something about it."

About SurvivorNet: SurvivorNet is a digital media company that has become the gold standard for cancer information. Millions of people in the country struggle to understand their options for handling and preventing cancer. SurvivorNet is filling this information gap by making the leading experts in the world available to everyone. The platform democratizes access to knowledge, collaborating with leading comprehensive cancer centers, including The National Cancer Institute, MD Anderson, Stanford, and The Dana-Farber Cancer Center to create resources that help patients make better decisions. The company is also building a community of survivors around the brand about stories of triumph and resilience.

About Gatemore Ventures: Gatemore Ventures, a subsidiary of Gatemore Capital Management, was launched in 2019 to identify and invest into breakthrough companies focused on making positive impacts on the environment and society. The firm's venture team brings over 25 years of venture investing experience and benefits from the institutional support of Gatemore, an asset manager headquartered in London.

