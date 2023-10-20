Cancer Prevention Scholars and Climate Crisis Experts from Korea, US and Japan Come Together, iCOOP KOREA Holds the '2023 International Symposium'

News provided by

iCOOP

20 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCOOP KOREA held the <iN Natural Dream 2023 International Symposium> 'New challenges for the healing of humanity and the earth in the era of polycrisis' at the Lifecare Hall of Goesan Natural Dream Park for two days from October 18th to 19th.

Continue Reading
Cancer Prevention Scholars and Climate Crisis Experts from Korea, US and Japan Come Together iCOOP KOREA Holds the ‘2023 International Symposium’
Cancer Prevention Scholars and Climate Crisis Experts from Korea, US and Japan Come Together iCOOP KOREA Holds the ‘2023 International Symposium’

This symposium was designed as an opportunity for scholars and experts from Korea, the United States, and Japan to gather and share new challenges and discuss open cooperation in depth to respond to the rapidly increasing cancer and climate crisis worldwide. The first day's discussion was on 'cancer', a grave concern today. The second day was about measures to respond to the climate crisis.

Professor Thomas Seyfried of Boston College, USA, who gave the keynote speech, emphasized that "cancer is a metabolic disease, not a disease caused by genetic mutation" and proposed a new approach to treating cancer and preventing recurrence. Next, at the book concert, Director Takashi Funato, author of the book 'Lifestyle Habits to Cure Cancer', director of Reborn Horado, Japan, spoke. As a former surgeon, he shared his experiences of witnessing patients recovering from a cancer diagnosis and introduced five lifestyle habits that help cancer treatment. Chitose Arai, vice president of the Japan Consumer Cooperatives Union (JCCU), presented various practices of Japanese cooperatives that have been creating healthy lives for their members beyond simple consumption in a session titled 'Innovation in cooperatives that create healthy lives together.'

Kim Jeong-hee, president of iCOOP and one of the organizers of this symposium, said, "We prepared this international symposium in light of the need for humankind to have common awareness and response regarding our health and the global environment in which we live. Goesan Natural Dream Park, where this event is taking place, is a space containing the wishes and actions of iCOOP members to prevent disease and respond to the climate crisis."

About 300 people attended, including experts in Korea, the United States, and Japan, ICA-AP(International Cooperative Alliance Asia pacific region) members, iCOOP members, medical officials, and civic groups.

Meanwhile, 'iN Natural Dream' has developed foods with high anti-cancer properties and published research papers in an international academic journal, proving their anti-cancer effects. Under the slogan," The Best Foods Prevent Cancer" the company carries out cancer prevention and recurrence prevention activities, developing a sincere Lifecare movement.

SOURCE iCOOP

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.