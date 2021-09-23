Cancer Registry Software Market | Growing Prevalence Of Cancer Cases to Boost Growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

The growing prevalence of cancer cases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the cancer registry market. However, data privacy and security concerns might hamper the market growth.

Cancer Registry Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

Stand-alone Software



Integrated Software

Geographic Landscape

Asia



Europe



North America



ROW

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40838

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Drug Discovery Informatics Market -The drug discovery informatics market has the potential to grow by USD 3.54 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.45%. Download a free sample report now!

Healthcare IT Market -The healthcare IT market has the potential to grow by USD 121.75 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76%. Download a free sample report now!

Cancer Registry Software Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cancer registry software market report covers the following areas:

Cancer Registry Software Market size

Cancer Registry Software Market trends

Cancer Registry Software Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of EHRs for cancer registries as one of the prime reasons driving the cancer registry software market growth during the next few years.

Cancer Registry Software Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cancer Registry Software Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cancer Registry Software Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cancer Registry Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist cancer registry software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cancer registry software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cancer registry software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cancer registry software market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value Chain Analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market Outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Stand-Alone Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Integrated Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing clinical research for oncology

Rising integration of AI and machine learning

Increasing adoption of EHRs for cancer registries

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

C/NET Solutions

Conduent Inc.

Electronic Registry Systems Inc.

Elekta AB

himagine solutions

International Business Machines Corp.

McKesson Corp.

Onco Inc.

Ordinal Data Inc.

Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio