Cancer Registry Software Market Segmented by Type and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share and Forecast 2021-2026 - Technavio

Top Key players in Cancer Registry Software Market are covered as:

CDC

CNET Global Solutions Inc.

Conduent Inc.

Elekta AB

ERS Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Inspirata Inc.

International Association of Cancer Registries

International Business Machines Corp.

McKesson Corp.

The cancer registry software market will be affected by the increasing clinical research for oncology. Apart from this, other market trends include rising integration of AI and machine learning and increasing adoption of EHRs for cancer registries.

In addition, the growing prevalence of cancer cases, a growing number of cancer registries, and increasing partnerships to improve cancer registries will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Buy Sample Report.

Cancer Registry Software Market Segmentation

By Type

Stand-alone software



Integrated software

By Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

The regional distribution of cancer registry software market industries is considered for estimating the performance of the International Market. The market analysis will cover the forecast period of 2021-2026. The cancer registry software market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global cancer registry software industry by value?

What will be the size of the global cancer registry software industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global cancer registry software industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global cancer registry software market?

The cancer registry software market research report presents critical information and factual data about the cancer registry software industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the cancer registry software market study.

Cancer Registry Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.62% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 70.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, Italy, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CDC, CNET Global Solutions Inc., Conduent Inc., Elekta AB, ERS Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Inspirata Inc., International Association of Cancer Registries, International Business Machines Corp., McKesson Corp., National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements, NeuralFrame Inc., OMH HealthEdge Holdings LLC, Onco Inc., Ordinal Data Inc., Redsson Ltd., and University of Utah Health Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Stand-alone software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Stand-alone software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Stand-alone software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Stand-alone software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Stand-alone software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Integrated software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Integrated software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Integrated software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Integrated software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Integrated software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 CNET Global Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 85: CNET Global Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: CNET Global Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: CNET Global Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Conduent Inc.

Exhibit 88: Conduent Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Conduent Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Conduent Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 91: Conduent Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Conduent Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Elekta AB

Exhibit 93: Elekta AB - Overview



Exhibit 94: Elekta AB - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Elekta AB - Key news



Exhibit 96: Elekta AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Elekta AB - Segment focus

10.6 ERS Inc.

Exhibit 98: ERS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: ERS Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: ERS Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 101: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 104: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Inspirata Inc.

Exhibit 106: Inspirata Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Inspirata Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 108: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 McKesson Corp.

Exhibit 112: McKesson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: McKesson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: McKesson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: McKesson Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Onco Inc.

Exhibit 116: Onco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Onco Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Onco Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Ordinal Data Inc.

Exhibit 119: Ordinal Data Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Ordinal Data Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Ordinal Data Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

