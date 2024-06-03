Cancer Registry Software Market size is set to grow by USD 97.1 million from 2024-2028, Growing prevalence of cancer cases boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cancer registry software market size is estimated to grow by USD 97.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period.

For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global cancer registry software market 2024-2028

Cancer Registry Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 97.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key countries US, Germany, Italy, China, and Canada Key companies profiled CDC, Conduent Inc., Elekta AB, ERS Inc., Inspirata Inc., International Association of Cancer Registries, International Business Machines Corp., McKesson Corp., NeuralFrame Inc., OMH HealthEdge Holdings LLC, Onco Inc., Ordinal Data Inc., Redsson Ltd., Siemens AG, and University of Utah Health

Market Driver

Pharmaceutical and biotech firms, along with research institutions, utilize clinical trials to discover innovative cancer treatments. Medical experts oversee these trials to assess treatment efficacy and identify new diagnostic methods. Randomized clinical trials compare care methods and treatment alternatives, supporting clinical decision-making.

Cancer registries, such as population-based and hospital-based, offer data access for researchers and healthcare providers, establishing a baseline for effective treatment outcomes. Software solutions facilitate data management in cancer registries, enabling incidence tracking, disease staging, and treatment monitoring.

These tools also ensure coordinated care, chronic disease management, and healthcare quality improvement. Key areas of focus include cancer prevalence, treatment adoption, evidence-based medicine, and therapeutic advancements.

Market Challenges

• Cancer registry software is essential for collecting and managing data on cancer patient demographics, tumor characteristics, staging, treatment, and outcomes. Maintaining confidentiality is crucial in cancer data protection, as disclosure may cause psychological, emotional, and financial harm. The software facilitates seamless data integration, interoperability, and data security through healthcare systems, medical practices, research institutes, and other stakeholders.

• It supports cancer reporting, patient care management, medical research, and improved cancer care, including chemotherapy, surgery, supportive therapies, and screenings. Cancer registries store and securely manage sensitive data, adhering to ethical standards and security protocols. The software is used by hospitals, oncology departments, clinics, pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies to optimize cancer care and reduce healthcare costs.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Government and third party

1.2 Pharma biotech and medical device companies

1.3 Hospitals and medical practice

1.4 Private payers

1.5 Research institutes Type 2.1 Stand-alone software

2.2 Integrated software Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Government and third party- The Cancer Registry Software market caters to various end-users in the healthcare sector, including patient care management, medical research institutions, clinical studies, and oncology departments in hospitals, medical practices, pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies.

These solutions facilitate improved cancer care by enabling the collection, management, and analysis of cancer-specific data. The data captured includes incidence rates, cancer deaths, and population health management statistics. Research institutes and foundations, such as the Lung Cancer Foundation, utilize these software solutions for health information data exchange and disease registries.

The software solutions aid in identifying trends and patterns related to cognitive capacities, medical identity theft, and coordinated care in chronic disease management. Hospital workflows are optimized through software vendors' offerings, allowing for data capture system integration and adherence to healthcare quality goals.

Observational studies and clinical trials benefit from these software solutions, providing valuable insights into disease prevalence and emerging cancer types. By analyzing registry data, healthcare providers can monitor and improve cancer care quality, identify variations in treatment practices, and evaluate adherence to clinical guidelines. Additionally, these software solutions contribute to healthcare cost reduction by streamlining hospital workflows and enhancing disease management.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Cancer Registry Software Market plays a crucial role in the healthcare industry, facilitating the collection, management, and analysis of data related to Cancer prevalence and incidence. This information is essential for tracking Cancer-specific outcomes, guiding medical professionals in evidence-based medicine, and optimizing therapeutic interventions.

The adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) has significantly increased the utility of Cancer Registry Software, enabling seamless integration with diagnostics, chemotherapy, surgery, and supportive treatments data. Software solutions in this market help in reducing healthcare costs by improving efficiency and accuracy in Cancer treatment and care.

The market continues to grow, driven by the increasing Incidence of Cancer and the need for effective tools to manage and analyze associated data. Guidance documents and Doctors rely on these systems for post-endoscopic resection and other Cancer-related procedures to ensure optimal patient care.

Market Research Overview

The Cancer Registry Software market encompasses solutions designed to assist healthcare providers in the collection, management, and analysis of patient cancer data. These systems enable efficient tracking of cancer incidences, treatments, and outcomes. The software may include features such as data mining, reporting, and integration with other healthcare systems.

The market is driven by the increasing need for accurate and comprehensive cancer data for research, population health management, and quality improvement initiatives. Additionally, regulatory requirements and funding opportunities for cancer registries further fuel market growth. The software may be deployed on-premises or in the cloud, and may cater to various types of cancer registries, including population-based and hospital-based registries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Government And Third Party



Pharma Biotech And Medical Device Companies



Hospitals And Medical Practice



Private Payers



Research Institutes

Type

Stand-alone Software



Integrated Software

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio