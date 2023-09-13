Cancer Registry Software Market to grow by USD 82.3 million from 2022-2027, North America to account for 51% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cancer registry software market size is expected to grow by USD 82.3 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.13% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by End-user (Government and third party, Pharma biotech and medical device company, Hospitals and medical practice, Private payers, and Research institutes), Type (Stand-alone software and Integrated software), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The majority of the market growth in this region is driven by the high adoption of technology, increasing burden of cancer cases, favorable government funding to encourage the development of cancer registries, growing investments in information technology in healthcare, and rising focus on value-based care. In addition, the increasing presence of prominent vendors and the use of EHRs in hospitals are driving the growth of the cancer registry software market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for cancer registry software in North America. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

CDC, Conduent Inc., Elekta AB, ERS Inc., Inspirata Inc., International Association of Cancer Registries, International Business Machines Corp., McKesson Corp., NeuralFrame Inc., OMH HealthEdge Holdings LLC, Onco Inc., Ordinal Data Inc., Redsson Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, University of Utah Health

CDC: The company offers cancer registry software such as Registry Plus.

Cancer Registry Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

Cancer Registry Software Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Growing prevalence of cancer cases

Growing number of cancer registries

Increasing partnerships to improve cancer registries

The growing prevalence of cancer cases is one of the key factors likely to drive the market positively during the forecast period. Medical researchers need up-to-date data related to cancer such as population diagnosed with cancer, patients undergoing treatment, and mortality rate to monitor trends and study the possible causes of cancer. Breast, cervical, and prostate cancers are highly prevalent among the population in the US and European countries. Healthcare providers need data related to cancer incidences for decision-making regarding the volume of equipment and medicines to be purchased for treatment and awareness. These factors will further drive the cancer registry software market's growth during the forecast period.

