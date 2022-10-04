CANCER RESEARCH INSTITUTE'S SPANISH-LANGUAGE VIRTUAL IMMUNOTHERAPY PATIENT SUMMIT NOW AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND TO HELP CLOSE THE INFORMATION GAP FOR HISPANIC CANCER PATIENTS

Cancer immunotherapy uses the body's own immune system to treat, control, and even eliminate cancer. The second annual CRI Virtual Immunotherapy Patient Summit in Spanish included the most up-to-date research from leading immunotherapy experts working in the field to help impact and improve cancer patient care. In fact, 97% of participants who responded to the post-event survey, found the summit to be very valuable and/or valuable and felt that the explanations were easy to understand and very helpful.

Moderated by Ana Patricia Gámez, TV host and entrepreneur, the Summit contained informative sessions and fireside chats with experts and doctors like Kurt Schalper, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of pathology and medicine (Medical Oncology), Yale School of Medicine, and director of the Translational Immuno-Oncology Laboratory, Yale Cancer Center. Panels led by Teresa Rodríguez, host of Univisionarios (Univision News) and Carolina Sarassa, correspondent for Aquí y Ahora and co-anchor of Univision's noon newscast Edición Digital included the voices of leading experts like Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine, surgery, and molecular and medical pharmacology at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), director of the Tumor Immunology Program at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the chair of the Melanoma Committee at SWOG Cancer Research Network, speaking to the need for information and participation in clinical trials for a future immune to cancer for all patients.

An early diagnosis can change a patient's cancer journey and overall outcome. Unfortunately, Hispanic men and women are less likely to be diagnosed at an early stage. CRI is leading the charge to help close the immunotherapy information gap for the U.S. Hispanic cancer community by providing in-language research, information, and direct access to clinical trial consultations, where a professional navigator will walk patients and their families through their immunotherapy clinical trial options.

Support for the Spanish-language 2022 CRI Virtual Immunotherapy Patient Summit was generously provided by the following sponsors:

Official Media Sponsor: TelevisaUnivision

Gold:

Bristol Myers Squibb

Silver:

Merck & Co., Inc.



GSK

Contributor:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Sanofi

Friend:

Eli Lilly and Company



Genmab



MorphoSys

Host Institutions

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute



NYU Langone Health



University of Chicago Comprehensive Cancer Center

Comprehensive Cancer Center

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital

Visit cancerresearch.org/es to see the robust and helpful offering of information now available in Spanish. Visit cancerresearch.org/es/conferencia to watch the free Spanish-language 2022 CRI Virtual Immunotherapy Patient Summit.

About the Cancer Research Institute

The Cancer Research Institute (CRI), established in 1953, is a top–rated U.S. nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to saving more lives by fueling the discovery and development of powerful immunotherapies for all cancers. Guided by a world–renowned Scientific Advisory Council that includes four Nobel laureates and 27 members of the National Academy of Sciences, CRI has invested $500 million in support of research conducted by immunologists and tumor immunologists at the world's leading medical centers and universities and has contributed to many of the key scientific advances that demonstrate the potential for immunotherapy to change the face of cancer treatment. To learn more, go to cancerresearch.org/es.

