Cancer Specialist Dipti Talaulikar Joins George Clinical Scientific Leadership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dipti Talaulikar, MBBS, PhD, a clinician and researcher with extensive involvement in hematology, has joined George Clinical, a global scientifically-backed clinical research organization, as a member of the organization's scientific leadership.

In addition to her new role as a scientific leader with George Clinical, Dr. Talaulikar is also an Associate Professor for the Australian National University College of Medicine and senior staff specialist, clinical and laboratory hematology for Canberra Health Services.

Talaulikar has contributed heavily to advancing knowledge in the field of blood cancers through collaborative publications. She has authored clinical practice guidelines both nationally and internationally which have had a significant impact on the care provided to cancer patients. Working through the borders between diagnostic clinical haematology and lab-based research has allowed her to develop molecular assays and translate them into clinical use.

"As a respected hematologist and clinical researcher, Dipti brings our clients, operational teams and patients a great perspective translating scientific advancement into clinical reality," said Chief Medical Officer Maria Ali.

Through leadership roles in organizations such as Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia (RCPA) and the National Blood Authority and Myeloma Australia, Talaulikar performs roles in medical workforce development and advocacy for equity of access to diagnostic tests and blood cancer treatments. She has been a national accreditor for diagnostic laboratories for a decade and is a recognized key opinion leader and regularly participant on advisory boards of pharmaceutical companies to help drive clinical drug development advising on knowledge gaps, medical education opportunities, and providing insights on the requirements and expectations of doctors and patients.

"I enjoy being a bridge between research and patient care and have enjoyed success developing the building blocks for successful programs with hematology research. I look forward to leveraging my role with George Clinical to keep expanding research collaboration for the ultimate benefit of our patients," Talaulikar noted.

About George Clinical

George Clinical is a leading global clinical research organization founded in Asia-Pacific driven by scientific expertise and operational excellence. With 20 years of experience and more than 300 people managing 38 geographical locations throughout the USA, Asia-Pacific region and Europe, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials.

Contact: [email protected]

Website: https://www.georgeclinical.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/george-clinical-pty-ltd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/george_clinical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/georgeclinical

SOURCE George Clinical

Related Links

http://www.georgeclinical.com

