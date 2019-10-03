Cancer Support Community leverages FreedomPay's DecisionPoint Network™ to drive donations

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FreedomPay, the world's leading consumer-centric commerce platform, has announced that the Cancer Support Community (CSC), the largest professionally led non-profit network of cancer support worldwide, will leverage DecisionPoint Network™ to drive donations at Cedar Fair's Kings Island Amusement Park in Ohio.

The partnership allows CSC to engage visitors at one of the most popular seasonal amusement parks in the United States, incentivizing customers to donate to CSC, which provides $50 million in free support and navigation services each year to individuals affected by cancer.

"We are excited about this partnership with FreedomPay and Kings Island, and what it means for people affected by cancer," said Kim Thiboldeaux, CEO of the Cancer Support Community. "Engaging customers at the point of sale means they will have an instant opportunity to help us provide even more free counseling, financial navigation, emotional support and other critical services to patients and their loved ones in Ohio and around the globe."

DecisionPoint Network™ (DPN) is FreedomPay's proprietary marketing platform that enables brands to maximize consumer interactions at the point of sale. Merchants that opt-in and take advantage of DecisionPoint Network™ can drive loyalty and increase average order value (AOV) by delivering targeted rewards, discounts, and offers in real-time; while providing brand advertisers with the ability to reach hundreds of millions of customers in premium venues that include theme parks, stadiums, universities, airports, restaurants, retail stores, and hotels around the world.

DecisionPoint Network™ capitalizes on the highly engaged time period during the checkout process. Additionally, it offers 100% viewability; ad exposure of 10-15 seconds; and is insusceptible to ad fraud, ad blocking, and harmful content that can negatively impact brand advertisers.

"We are proud to support the Cancer Support Community's fundraising efforts in partnership with Kings Island. DecisionPoint Network will help raise awareness for a great cause and enable the CSC to impact a wider audience," said Nate Ware, VP of Digital Development at FreedomPay.

About FreedomPay

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the technology of choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services. FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver a consistent, repeatable experience on a global scale. For more information, please visit www.freedompay.com .

About Cancer Support Community

The Cancer Support Community (CSC) is a global nonprofit network of 175 locations, including CSC and Gilda's Club centers, hospital and clinics, and satellite locations that deliver $50 million in free support services to patients and families. In addition, CSC administers a toll-free helpline and produces award-winning educational resources that, together with the locations, reach more than one million people each year. Formed in 2009 by the merger of The Wellness Community and Gilda's Club, CSC conducts cutting-edge research on the emotional, psychological, and financial journey of cancer patients. CSC also advocates at all levels of government for policies to help individuals whose lives have been disrupted by cancer. In January 2018, CSC welcomed Denver-based nonprofit MyLifeLine, a digital community that includes nearly 40,000 patients, caregivers, and their supporters that will enable CSC to scale its digital services in an innovative, groundbreaking way. For more information, visit www.CancerSupportCommunity.org. So that no one faces cancer alone®.

About Kings Island

With more than 100 rides, shows and attractions, Kings Island offers the perfect combination of world-class thrills and family attractions. Guests can experience 15 roller coasters, including Mystic Timbers, voted "Best New Ride" in 2017 by Amusement Today; an 18-time, award-winning kids' area and 33-acre water park. For more information, go to visitkingsisland.com . Kings Island is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com .

