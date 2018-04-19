"On behalf of AEG and our 24,000 employees worldwide, we are proud to accept this honor from the Cancer Support Community. Through AEG's ongoing commitment to the Cancer Support Community and other related initiatives, including the Amgen Tour of California, we know the importance of supporting cancer patients and their families, and helping them navigate through this difficult disease," said Steven A. Cohen, Executive Vice President, The Anschutz Corporation, and Chief Strategy Officer, AEG.

Hosted by Jack Ford of CBS News, the gathering at which AEG will be recognized helps enable CSC's growing global nonprofit network of 175 locations, including CSC and Gilda's Club centers, hospital partners, and satellite locations, to provide more than $50 million in free support services to patients and families.

"As a global and widely respected organization, we know that AEG shares our commitment to ensuring no one faces cancer alone," said Kim Thiboldeaux, CEO of CSC.

In addition to AEG, the evening's other honorees include author and Emmy-winning celebrity chef Sandra Lee; award-winning journalist Joan Lunden; and Libby Mullin, a nationally recognized health policy expert who played an instrumental role in establishing CSC's Cancer Policy Institute in Washington, D.C.

Media Contact:

Ted Miller

TMiller@CancerSupportCommunity.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cancer-support-community-to-honor-aeg-300632626.html

SOURCE The Cancer Support Community

Related Links

https://www.cancersupportcommunity.org

