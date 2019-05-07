Cancer Survivor Hits Jackpot On PlaySugarHouse.com For Second Time In Two Weeks

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Deptford, New Jersey woman has hit the jackpot for a second time in two weeks on the same game, Divine Fortune, on PlaySugarHouse.com. Pamela, who requested her last name be withheld, first hit for $139,852 on a $10 bet while playing Divine Fortune back on April 23, and then won another $20,587 early this morning playing the same game on another $10 bet.

"I feel like this has to be along the same odds of getting struck by lightning twice," joked the 49-year-old. Cancer free for five years after battling ovarian and uterine cancer, she can simply not believe her luck. Pamela was lying in bed and couldn't sleep around 3:30 this morning and said she doesn't count sheep, she plays SugarHouse, so she decided to use her phone to go online. After about 15 minutes of playing Divine Fortune, she hit again and couldn't believe her eyes. Because it was so early, she had to keep her excitement to herself until her fiancé woke up.

"My friends and family are just shocked that I could win not once, but twice on the same game. They are all signing up and going online to PlaySugarHouse.com to try their luck," said Pamela, "I think they're going to see a big increase in new players!"

Pamela, a benefits manager for a local energy company, said nothing compares to being diagnosed cancer free, but truly can't believe how much luck she's had while having fun on PlaySugarHouse.com and will continue to play Divine Fortune in hopes for another win. "I'm thinking that this is like a 3-course meal, and I'm waiting for dessert," she laughed. Pamela also won a slots jackpot for $15,000 back in October while playing at SugarHouse Casino, in Philadelphia, which enticed her to go online for the first time.

This is the twelfth time Divine Fortune, a video slot game set in the days of ancient Greece, has hit Mega Jackpots for PlaySugarHouse.com players since SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino entered the iGaming market in NJ in September 2016. Altogether PlaySugarHouse.com has paid out more than $1.5 million in mega jackpots on this game alone.

Divine Fortune was only introduced online in NJ in 2017, but is responsible for more mega jackpot payouts than any other progressive slot in the state. The game has paid out well over $3 million to lucky New Jersey online players to date. Most of these jackpots were hit by the winners on their mobile devices. According to the Division of Gaming Enforcement, since the launch of online gaming in the state in 2014, progressive slots have paid out more than $6 million in mega jackpots.

Divine Fortune is a 5-reel, 3-row, 20-line (fixed) video slot game with 3 different jackpots including the progressive Mega Jackpot. It's one of the more than 500 casino games and live dealer table games that players on PlaySugarHouse.com can choose from that include slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, and of sports betting in the popular sportsbook.

In August 2018, New Jersey's online casino innovator introduced its world-class sportsbook to the Garden State's residents and visitors. Since then The SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino has seen many sports bettors also try their hand at Divine Fortune and other games. PlaySugarHouse.com features a wide variety of bets, competitive odds and a ground-breaking loyalty program & bonus store that seamlessly merges casino games with sports betting.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing, supplying and operating online gaming sites. The Chicago-based business launched its first casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in NJ, in September 2016 and, in August 2018, it added an integrated sportsbook. Rush Street Interactive is also the service provider of the sportsbooks at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia. Additionally, RSI was the first U.S. gaming company to launch a regulated online sportsbook in Latin America. Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform that is currently deployed at Rush Street-affiliated casinos (Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York), as well as selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019.

For more information, visit https://rushstreetgaming.com/interactive . SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino website: www.playsugarhouse.com

