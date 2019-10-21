Cancer Survivor Hits Jackpot On PlaySugarHouse.com For Third Time

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Deptford, New Jersey woman has hit the jackpot for a third time in six months on the same game, Divine Fortune, on New Jersey's PlaySugarHouse.com. Pamela, who requested her last name be withheld, first hit for $139,852 on a $10 bet while playing Divine Fortune back on April 23, and then won another $20,587 just two weeks later while playing the same game on another $10 bet. This morning at 2:59 am, she won $138,490 on a $100 bet while playing Divine Fortune again, showing this popular game really lives up to its name.

"I really just cannot believe it," said Pamela, who was getting ready to depart on a flight early this morning and couldn't sleep, so decided to log onto PlaySugarHouse.com. "The odds of winning once is crazy, let alone twice – I knew I wanted to try for a third time but didn't really think it would actually happen."

A benefits manager for a local energy company, Pamela says her friends and family are shocked, not believing she could hit a jackpot a third time. But the 49-year old said months ago after her first two wins she would continue to play Divine Fortune in the hopes of hitting another jackpot, saying it was like a three-course meal and she "wanted dessert." While she says this win is sweeter than "the best dark chocolate in the world," she already feels like she's won the biggest prize, having beat both ovarian and uterine cancer five years ago. Winning these jackpots has been an incredible "bonus" for Pamela, who cherishes life and her relationships, saying she has been sharing her fortune by treating friends and family members to dinners out. She plans to use these new winnings to take her parents and fiancé on an Alaskan cruise to celebrate her dad's 80th birthday, along with her turning 50.

"I'm lucky to have these great people in my life and it's great to be able to have the money to really be able to celebrate them," said Pamela. Even though she's won three times on PlaySugarHouse.com, she says she will still continue to play and hopes her story inspires others. "I'm just a regular person with a regular job who goes to work every day and enjoys a hobby of playing online," she said. "If I can win, let alone three times, anyone can."

"It's absolutely incredible to see the same player win again," said Mattias Stetz, C.O.O. of Rush Street Interactive, the site's operator. "It just goes to show that anyone can win with any bet at any time. We are so happy for Pamela and know she's been a huge cheerleader for PlaySugarHouse.com. With the news spreading of her incredible story and how many jackpots have hit, we know we will continue to see more people playing in the hopes of having the same luck."

Divine Fortune is responsible for more mega jackpot payouts than any other progressive slot in the Garden State, hitting 14 times and paying out more than $1.7 million to players since its release in 2017. The video game slot set in the days of ancient Greece has also hit five times on Pennsylvania's PlaySugarHouse.com, and all within two weeks' time, totaling for more than $3 million paid out to players in the two states. The Divine Fortune jackpot on PA's PlaySugarHouse.com is currently at $356,000 and is growing by the minute. It is expected to be the largest Divine Fortune jackpot in the country when it hits.

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks both in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, and most recently, at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos and selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive

Related Links

http://www.rushstreetinteractive.com

