Cancer Survivor Hits Mega Jackpot On PlaySugarHouse.com

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Deptford, New Jersey woman, who has been cancer free for five years after being diagnosed with ovarian and uterine cancer, says life just keeps getting better for her.

Pamela, who requested her last name be withheld, was playing Divine Fortune on PlaySugarHouse.com before bed last night, when she hit for $139,852 on a $10 bet-which was going to be her last bet before going to sleep.

"I couldn't believe it was real," said the 49-year-old. "I woke my fiancé but he didn't believe me and went back to sleep. So I called my parents, who also didn't believe me. So I turned to my six dogs and told them, but they could care less. They were just waiting for their bedtime treat."

When asked if this would be life changing, the benefits manager for a local energy company said: "Absolutely! I can now pay off some big bills, but nothing compares to being diagnosed cancer free and waking up every morning to new day. My luck has certainly improved though, this was my second jackpot hit in less than a year!"

In October, Pamela had been playing at SugarHouse Casino, in Philadelphia, when she hit a slots jackpot for $15,000. That win enticed her to go online for the first time.

"I was skeptical about winning online, but after hitting the jackpot at the casino, I felt lucky and decided to try PlaySugarHouse.com," she said. "Now I'm a believer you can definitely win online!"

This is the eleventh time Divine Fortune, a video slot game set in the days of ancient Greece, has hit Mega Jackpots for PlaySugarHouse.com players since SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino entered the iGaming market in NJ in September 2016. Altogether PlaySugarHouse.com has paid out more than $1.5 million in mega jackpots on this game alone.

Divine Fortune was only introduced online in NJ in 2017, but is responsible for more mega jackpot payouts than any other progressive slot in the state. The game has paid out well over $3 million to lucky New Jersey online players to date. Most of these jackpots were hit by the winners on their mobile devices. According to the Division of Gaming Enforcement, since the launch of online gaming in the state in 2014, progressive slots have paid out more than $6 million in mega jackpots.

Divine Fortune is a 5-reel, 3-row, 20-line (fixed) video slot game with 3 different jackpots including the progressive Mega Jackpot. It's one of the more than 500 casino games and live dealer table games that players on PlaySugarHouse.com can choose from that include slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, and of sports betting in the popular sportsbook.

In August 2018, New Jersey's online casino innovator introduced its world-class sportsbook to the Garden State's residents and visitors. Since then The SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino has seen many sports bettors also try their hand at Divine Fortune and other games. PlaySugarHouse.com features a wide variety of bets, competitive odds and a ground-breaking loyalty program & bonus store that seamlessly merges casino games with sports betting.



