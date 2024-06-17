Cancer Survivor Races Against the Clock as He Attempts to Travel 6,000 Miles by Boat in Record Time for Children Battling Cancer

DELAND, Fla., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This past Saturday, Captain Scott "Red" Flowers began his journey to set a record for the fastest completion of the 6,000-mile Great Loop while raising awareness and funds for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation®. The Great Loop route connects the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Chesapeake Bay, New York Canals, Great Lakes, Inland Rivers, and the east Gulf Coast.

Captain Red launched from Lake Beresford Yacht Club as he attempts to complete the Great Loop in record time for pediatric cancer research. Throughout his journey, he will be joined by two friends, Mike Bailey and Scott Swerdfeger. His wife and mother were also aboard during the launch and were dropped off after a short ride.

"When I see these children fighting cancer, I am amazed at their courage and strength. Please help us raise money to give the 43 children diagnosed every day better treatment options; they deserve it," said Captain Red.

Help him reach his goal of raising $1,000,000 for critical pediatric cancer research by donating at NationalPCF.org/GreatLoopChallenge . All proceeds will go to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, which funds research to find less toxic, more targeted treatments for pediatric cancer.

He aims to accomplish this feat within 30 days in a 28-foot, open-cockpit center console boat, built and generously donated by Canyon Bay Boats, by limiting his stops, sleeping on the boat, and doing his own maintenance.

You can follow his journey through The Great Loop on social media and by visiting NationalPCF.org/GreatLoopChallenge . The Weather Channel digital properties will also cover aspects of his journey on The Weather Channel app, weather.com, and social media channels. We invite the public to share photos or videos to social media if you spot him along the way using the hashtags #WHERESRED and #43ADAY.

About National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (founded in 1991) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. We govern a unique, collaborative research consortium (the Sunshine Project™) consisting of physicians and scientists from over thirty of the top hospitals in the nation. We collaborate to idealize and aggregate the best scientific ideas and fund innovative research. The NPCF has received a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency and is recognized as the top-rated cancer charity in the U.S. by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit NationalPCF.org .

SOURCE National Pediatric Cancer Foundation