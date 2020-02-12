Cancer Treatment Centers of America Hospitals Named to List of 22 Top Patient-Recommended Hospitals in the US

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) recently announced that its hospitals located in Chicago, Philadelphia and Tulsa have been named "Top Patient-Recommended Hospitals" in the nation, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review. Only 22 facilities were included on this list which distinguishes those hospitals ranked as "highly recommended" among patients surveyed.

"We are honored to be included among the nation's top hospitals based on patient recommendations," said Pat Basu, MD, MBA, President and CEO of CTCA. "This recognition reflects our unrelenting commitment to patient care both in terms of clinical excellence, as well as patient and caregiver support. Further, this distinction reinforces our model of putting patients at the center of everything we do, as our physicians, staff and volunteers deliver safe, effective, compassionate care tailored to the people and communities we serve."

The "Top 22 Patient-Recommended Hospitals" list is based on figures from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores collected from April 2018 through March 2019. At least 93 percent of patients at these 22 hospitals responded, "Yes, I would definitely recommend the hospital."

This recognition comes shortly after the publication of CTCA's seventh annual summary of Patient Treatment Results, a comprehensive presentation of treatment outcomes including length of life, quality of life, patient experience and patient safety for 11 tumor types. The report, one of the most comprehensive presentations of treatment results published by any cancer care provider, "is a testament to CTCA's belief in the importance of transparency and patient empowerment," says Maurie Markman, MD, President of Medicine & Science at CTCA.

About Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global, Inc. (CTCA) is a comprehensive cancer care network of hospitals and outpatient care centers in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tulsa. Specializing in the treatment of adult cancer patients, CTCA® offers an integrative approach to care that combines surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy with advancements in precision cancer treatment and supportive therapies designed to manage side effects and enhance quality of life both during and after treatment. CTCA also offers qualified patients a range of clinical trials that may reveal new treatment options supported by scientific and investigational research. CTCA patient satisfaction scores consistently rank among the highest for all cancer care providers in the country. Visit cancercenter.com, Facebook.com/cancercenter and Twitter.com/cancercenter for more information.

