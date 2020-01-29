Cancer Treatment Centers of America Publishes Seventh Annual Summary of Treatment Results

"The publication of this report, which is one of the most comprehensive presentations of treatment results published by any cancer care provider, is a testament to CTCA's belief in the importance of transparency and patient empowerment," says Maurie Markman, MD, President of Medicine & Science at CTCA. "We make this information available to the public because we believe cancer patients and their caregivers should be empowered with as much information as possible to make informed decisions about their care."

Highlights from the report include:

Five-year survival rates for eleven tumor types including: breast, colon, esophageal, kidney, small cell lung, non-small cell lung, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, rectal and stomach cancer;

Quality of life data for 13 core symptoms including pain, fatigue, nausea and disturbed sleep, and six symptoms that interfere with patients' daily functioning including mood, working around the house, walking and relations with others;

The patient experience at CTCA hospitals compared to Press Ganey national hospital data and Press Ganey's Top 11 Peer Oncology Providers;

CTCA hospital patient safety and quality metrics including overall quality scores compared to normative data from the Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI) sponsored by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

The complete report is available for download here.

About Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global, Inc. (CTCA) is a comprehensive cancer care network of hospitals and outpatient care centers in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tulsa. Specializing in the treatment of adult cancer patients, CTCA® offers an integrative approach to care that combines surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy with advancements in precision cancer treatment and supportive therapies designed to manage side effects and enhance quality of life both during and after treatment. CTCA also offers qualified patients a range of clinical trials that may reveal new treatment options supported by scientific and investigational research. CTCA patient satisfaction scores consistently rank among the highest for all cancer care providers in the country. Visit cancercenter.com , Facebook.com/cancercenter and Twitter.com/cancercenter for more information.

*The SEER data represent national results over a large number of institutions and have been included for illustrative purposes. They are not intended to represent a controlled study and/or a perfect analysis of the CTCA data because of variability in the sample sizes of the two databases, the clinical condition(s) of the patient treated and other factors.

Media Contact:

Abigail Obre

561-923-3198

abigail.obre@ctca-hope.com

SOURCE Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Related Links

http://www.cancercenter.com

