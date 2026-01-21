Cancer Workforce Challenges Undermine Patient Care and Jeopardize Momentum in Cancer Research

Advisors to the President Identify a Critical Need to Strengthen the Cancer Workforce as Demand for Cancer Care Rises

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. cancer workforce faces critical challenges that may affect Americans' access to lifesaving cancer care and delay progress in cancer research. A new report from the President's Cancer Panel, Ensuring a Strong Future for America's Cancer Workforce, underscores these key issues—including shortages of cancer care providers. These mounting workforce challenges come at a time when the demand for cancer care is rising, says the Panel. Numbers of cancer cases in the U.S. are rising as the population ages and as cancer diagnoses increase among people under the age of 50. More than 2 million new diagnoses are expected in 2026, according to the American Cancer Society. The Panel calls for urgent action to build and maintain a robust cancer workforce able to meet the needs of all Americans, now and in the future.

Americans diagnosed with cancer often face long waits to see their doctors, and many do not have access to the best possible care close to home, says the Panel. Roughly two-thirds of rural U.S. counties—home to about 32 million people—have no oncologist. These problems are worsened by inefficient systems and burdensome administrative tasks that prevent doctors and care teams from focusing on patient care. "We cannot ignore the challenges facing our cancer workforce. We need our research and care teams to be strong so that everyone in the United States facing a cancer diagnosis gets the best possible care," said Panel member Dr. Carol Brown.

The President's Cancer Panel provides specific recommendations related to three priorities to address cancer workforce challenges:

Create partnerships that engage stakeholders from different sectors to extend the reach of cancer care, enhance cancer research training, and strengthen local and regional workforces.

to extend the reach of cancer care, enhance cancer research training, and strengthen local and regional workforces. Expand education and training pathways to attract and retain key roles in the cancer care workforce, including advanced practice providers and allied health care professionals.

to attract and retain key roles in the cancer care workforce, including advanced practice providers and allied health care professionals. Support cancer care team productivity by addressing sources of administrative burden, such as prior authorization and electronic health records.

The Panel urges action from stakeholders, large and small, to implement the report recommendations. "All members of the cancer community must come together to make sure there are enough people equipped with the skills and resources to deliver high-quality cancer care, improve access to cancer clinical trials, and continue progress in cancer research," said Panel member Dr. Mitchel Berger.

This report was authored by the following two Panel members:

Mitchel S. Berger, MD, Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery, and Director, Brain Tumor Center, University of California, San Francisco

Carol L. Brown, MD, Attending Surgeon, Gynecology Service, Department of Surgery, and Member, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

About the President's Cancer Panel: The Panel, established by the National Cancer Act of 1971, is an independent entity charged with monitoring the National Cancer Program and reporting to the President on any barriers to its execution. The Panel does not conduct scientific research, and although support for the Panel is provided by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), its conclusions and recommendations should not be interpreted as policy or perspectives of NCI, NIH, or HHS.

More information about the Panel can be found at https://PresCancerPanel.cancer.gov/.

SOURCE President's Cancer Panel