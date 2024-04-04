CancerCare® Celebrates 80 Years of Compassionate Support

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CancerCare®, the leading national nonprofit organization providing free, professional support services to anyone affected by cancer, celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. May 4, 2024 commemorates this momentous occasion and the organization's enduring commitment to providing holistic, patient-centered support services for people facing the challenges of cancer.

Since its inception, CancerCare has been at the forefront of offering comprehensive emotional and practical cancer support, including counseling, support groups, educational resources, workshops and financial assistance.

"Over the past 80 years, CancerCare has evolved to meet the changing needs of those affected by cancer, while always maintaining a focus on the personal aspects of cancer care. We understand that behind every cancer diagnosis is a person facing challenges that extend far beyond medical treatment. Our goal has always been to address these challenges head-on, offering support that is as compassionate as it is comprehensive," said Christine Verini, CEO of CancerCare.

Throughout the year, the organization will feature stories of resilience and hope from a few of CancerCare's clients, as well as advice on coping with the challenges of cancer from the organization's masters-prepared oncology social workers. These stories aim to shed light on the diverse needs of those living with cancer, caregivers and those who have lost a loved one to cancer.

As CancerCare steps into its 80th year, it invites everyone touched by a cancer diagnosis – patients, caregivers, family members and friends – to join in the celebration by sharing their own stories and experiences with CancerCare. This collective storytelling will serve not only as a celebration of the impact of the organization's work but also as a source of inspiration for those currently navigating their cancer journey.

To learn more and to get involved, please visit www.cancercare.org/80.

Be sure to join the conversation and share your story on social media, using the hashtag #CancerCare80.

About CancerCare®

Founded in 1944, CancerCare is the leading national organization providing free, professional support services and information to help people manage the emotional, practical and financial challenges of cancer. Our comprehensive services include resource navigation, counseling and support groups over the phone, online and in-person, educational workshops, publications and financial and co-payment assistance. All CancerCare services are provided by master's-prepared oncology social workers and world-leading cancer experts. To learn more, visit our website or call 800-813-HOPE (4673).

