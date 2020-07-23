CancerConnect Web Traffic Doubles During COVID-19

SEATTLE, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CancerConnect a leading online destination for cancer patients and their caregivers seeking information and support in the wake of a cancer diagnosis experienced a doubling of patient traffic during first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic to over 80,000 unique monthly visitors

Cancer patients often feel alone and isolated following a cancer diagnosis and the pandemic has exacerbated this experience and increased this isolation and anxiety. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly altered how existing cancer patients interact with the health care system. Clinic visits are often postponed, treatment is altered or delayed, and patients are uncomfortable visiting their doctor.

Cancer care like many other parts of the economy will be transformed by the Pandemic – perhaps ultimately for the better. Both Telemedicine and Provider offered social support networks have been in existence for several years and the pandemic has created an explosion in their use.

The CancerConnect social network has provided cancer patients a thriving, physician moderated community with in-depth information and support to meet individual needs related to a cancer diagnosis since 1997. Patients need for support has become even more evident as access to traditional resources has been limited during the COVID at the exact time that support and information was most needed.

As the chief moderator of the community it has been inspiring to see how CancerConnect has provided a safe environment for patients to share information, support and solve problems during the COVID. Problems being solved by doctors in one part of the U.S. are being rapidly shared to the rest of the country by their patients via a network of over 50,000 cancer patients in the community. Patients in Boston describe solutions being offered to individuals in Georgia who share them with other patients and their doctors. Patients share practical information about where to get prescriptions filled, strategies to stay on treatment, how to interact with a doctor via Telemedicine, where to access masks and testing, and where virtual second opinions are being offered. Most importantly they provide emotional support, encouragement, and inspiration to each other. As one individual from Tennessee recently shared with a woman in New York;

"Having the opportunity to engage with you and others on cancerconnect has helped me beyond belief and provided the support and inspiration I need to carry on during this lonely and isolated time."

In addition to providing cancer patients and their caregivers CancerConnect publishes daily cancer news and offers interactive programs like The Ask The Expert Series in partnership with The Personalized Medicine Foundation where patients can interact directly with leading care providers to learn about their treatment options.

About CancerConnect

CancerConnect has been providing support and information to over 1 million cancer patients annually for 21 years. As a physician moderated online support community and rich information resource, CancerConnect provides patients and caregivers a trusted destination to learn about the management of cancer and a community where cancer patients both derive and provide support. CancerConnect can be accessed directly or through leading cancer care providers including Harvard – Dana Farber, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, UCSF, Beth Israel Deaconess, The Ohio State James Cancer Inst, NYU Perlmutter and a number of community clinics and advocacy groups.

Contact [email protected]

SOURCE CancerConnect