CancerIQ and Azra AI Partner to Support Growing Lung Cancer Screening Programs

Partnership aligns risk-based patient engagement, LDCT screening, and AI-powered imaging follow-up as lung programs scale

CHICAGO and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CancerIQ , a precision health platform supporting cancer early detection, and Azra AI , an AI-powered enterprise platform supporting imaging follow-up and care coordination, today announced a partnership designed to strengthen lung cancer screening by aligning risk-based patient identification and engagement with AI-powered imaging follow-up in modern programs anchored in low-dose CT (LDCT) as the core screening modality.

Cancer centers are increasingly focused on operationalizing screening as a sustained, tumor-specific program rather than a one-time imaging event. Doing so requires coordinated execution — from identifying individuals most likely to benefit from LDCT screening and supporting shared decision-making, to ensuring LDCT findings are interpreted, prioritized, and acted on efficiently without adding unnecessary manual work for already stretched clinical and navigation teams as screening volumes grow.

CancerIQ supports the upstream identification and engagement of patients who may benefit from lung cancer screening, helping programs assess individualized risk, educate patients, capture screening intent, and guide appropriate scheduling into LDCT. By continuously reassessing eligibility over time and re-engaging patients as age, smoking history, guideline criteria, or follow-up needs change, CancerIQ helps lung cancer screening programs improve patient selection, enrich pre-test probability, and reduce manual tracking, outreach, and follow-up effort for navigation and care coordination teams.

"For cancer center leaders, lung cancer screening has grown from an isolated initiative into an operational priority," said Feyi Ayodele, CEO and Co-Founder of CancerIQ. "Our role is to help teams identify the right patients, support shared decision-making, and get people to appropriate screening year after year while making programs easier to operate for already stretched clinical and navigation staff."

Real-world deployments demonstrate the impact of this approach. Data presented in collaboration with Nebraska Medicine show that risk-based outreach powered by CancerIQ drove a 270% monthly increase in scheduled LDCT scans, a 24% increase in patient response to online cancer risk assessment, and enabled four Stage 1A lung cancer diagnoses that were successfully treated. These same results also showed that 41.3% of screened patients were referred for additional preventive services—highlighting broader downstream benefits across cancer prevention and early detection programs.

As screening volumes increase, healthcare providers and cancer centers often require additional downstream support to ensure imaging findings translate into timely clinical action and sustained patient follow-through. Azra AI's enterprise platform applies artificial intelligence to help radiology and clinical teams surface actionable findings, prioritize follow-up, and actively manage patients at scale — currently processing radiology and pathology reports across navigation, cancer registry, tumor board, clinical trials, and enterprise analytics workflows — ensuring that insights generated from LDCT screening reliably progress through diagnosis, treatment, and into survivorship.

"Early detection creates an opportunity —and outcomes are driven by what happens next," said John Marshall, CEO at Azra AI. "By connecting CancerIQ's strength in prevention and early identification with Azra's ability to track, manage, and orchestrate patients from suspicion on imaging through diagnostic work-up, treatment, and into survivorship, we're helping health systems ensure that more patients actually complete the journey to care. When follow-up and case management are reliable at scale, more patients reach the moments that truly matter — including ringing the bell."

Azra AI reports a 98% precision rate that minimizes false positives and enables more efficient outreach. Azra AI has also documented measurable operational impact in health system deployments, including a seven-day reduction in time to treatment, a 58% increase in patient retention which results in more than 20% annual net patient revenue growth.

Together, CancerIQ and Azra AI support a coordinated, longitudinal approach to lung cancer screening by pairing risk-based patient identification and engagement with AI-enabled imaging follow-up to help cancer centers build durable screening programs that improve early detection while making screening easier to run for clinical and operational staff.

About CancerIQ

CancerIQ is the only cancer-focused precision health platform that empowers healthcare providers to detect cancer earlier and prevent it altogether across all patient populations. Integrated directly into real-time EHR workflows, CancerIQ makes it easy to gather comprehensive patient data, automatically map it to the latest evidence-based guidelines, and expand access to personalized care plans, cutting-edge clinical solutions, and genomic innovations. CancerIQ co-founder and CEO Feyi Ayodele was recently named a Modern Healthcare Innovator for pioneering this transformative approach to cancer prevention, early detection and treatment. Learn more at canceriq.com , and follow CancerIQ on LinkedIn .

CancerIQ Contact:

Malvina Kefalas

VP Marketing, CancerIQ

[email protected]

516-503-8610

About Azra AI

Azra AI is a healthtech firm transforming oncology care with the industry's only end-to-end oncology service line platform. Our AI-driven solution analyzes pathology and radiology reports in real-time, enabling hospitals and cancer centers to identify cancer diagnoses, suspicious incidental findings, and high-risk screenings earlier, connect patients to treatment sooner, and manage their care journey efficiently. By automating oncology workflows, Azra AI reduces time to treatment, improves operational efficiency, and delivers measurable ROI. Learn more or schedule a demo at www.azra-ai.com/get-a-demo.

Azra AI Contact:

Taryn Reed

Vice President of Marketing, Azra AI

[email protected]

404-858-5140

SOURCE CancerIQ, Inc.