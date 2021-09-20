CancerNetwork® Launches Its Strategic Alliance Partnership With Four Leading Cancer Organizations

Sep 20, 2021, 09:00 ET
CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CancerNetwork®, home of the journal, ONCOLOGY®, today announced the launch of its Strategic Alliance Partnership with four cancer giants.
As an indication of its commitment to oncology care, CancerNetwork® joined forces with the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, the American Oncology Network, LLC, the Association of Community Cancer Centers, and the Cancer Treatment Centers of America. The new partners make up the organization's inaugural class of inductees.
"It's an honor to partner with these prestigious organizations that, like us, are committed to ensuring the success of the oncology community," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of the CancerNetwork®. "It is my pleasure to welcome them to our network of more than 7.6 million physicians, pharmacists, managed care professionals and health care decision makers." The partnerships will aid CancerNetwork® in serving the many needs of its multidisciplinary audience of oncology professionals across several specialties.
