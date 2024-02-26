CancerX Announces Inaugural Start-Up Accelerator Cohort

16 Start-Up Organizations Selected to Advance their Digital Health Oncology Innovations via Public-Private Partnership Support

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today on the Central Stage at ViVE 2024, CancerX announced the 16 start-up members of its inaugural Accelerator cohort , launched in partnership with MassChallenge: The Blue Box, C the Signs, Cancer Insights, Curvia, EnteroTrack, Gesund.ai, Gray Oncology, LindAI, Mika Health, Navya, Oatmeal Health, Orbit Genomics, Realyze Intelligence, Reimagine Care, SurvivorPlan, and Xanthos.

These digital innovators were selected from a strong pool of applicants after three rounds of judging led by Accelerator Champions , Debiopharm, Reveal HealthTech, UC Davis Health, Atrium, Dell Technologies, Intel, Astra Zeneca, AWS, and Oncology Ventures, as well as judges from the CancerX community . The inaugural cohort proposed ideas focused on using digital innovation – in the areas of clinical research; screening and diagnosis; treatment and management; clinical operations; and patient, caregiver, and survivor experience – to reduce the burden of cancer for all people.

Launched one year ago, CancerX , a public-private partnership announced by the White House as a national accelerator to boost innovation in the fight against cancer, and its more than 150 members are working to achieve the national goals for the Cancer Moonshot of reducing the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years, and improving the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer.

"Leveraging the InnovationX model for cancer is positioning us to harness digital innovation to reduce the cancer death rate and improve the lives of those living with cancer," said Dr. Kristen Honey, Chief Data Scientist and the Executive Director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) "InnovationX" team in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH). "The public-private partnership model allows us to lean on the complementary expertise of government agencies, coupled with industry leaders in digital innovation and oncology, to identify promising new innovations, nurture them, and put together the right pieces to convert it into real change for the people impacted by cancer."

"Today's announcement is another important milestone for CancerX, bringing us closer to achieving our mission to achieve the Cancer Moonshot goals," added Stephen Konya, Senior Advisor to the Deputy National Coordinator, and Innovation Portfolio Lead for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC), HHS. "The potential to win the battle against cancer is within our grasp. Working together with the CancerX community is helping us harness the power of data and put it to use to fast track new digital innovations in cancer research and care."

CancerX is co-hosted by Moffitt Cancer Center and the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) , alongside ONC and OASH. To date, CancerX has already launched two projects: a data sprint to support the collective efforts of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and ONC to advance cancer-related data standards; and open sources resources to guide in the advancement of digital innovation to improve equity and reduce financial toxicity in cancer care and research.

"We are proud to assemble one of the most diverse cohorts of companies in Oncology through this inaugural cohort, to be at the forefront of oncology innovation," said Dr. Brian Gonzalez, Associate Center Director at Moffitt Cancer Center. "These startups are in a great position to reduce the burden of cancer, with their cutting-edge digital technologies and access to world-class Accelerator Champions and Mentors. From screening through survivorship, the CancerX Accelerator will break the silos and provide access to insights from health systems, technology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as strategic investors. The collaborative environment fostered by this unique Accelerator will promote cross-pollination of ideas within cohort, spurring further innovation."

"Fresh ideas and perspectives are critical to meeting the goals of the Cancer Moonshot and winning the fight against cancer," said Dr. Doug Mirsky, Vice President, DiMe. "We are proud to be the first to formalize the support for early-stage digital innovation in oncology through the CancerX Accelerator. This program is unlike any other - leveraging our exceptional member community to develop a program that provides bespoke insights into the unique challenges and opportunities at the intersection of oncology and digital innovation. Our inaugural cohort represents the brightest minds and most innovative ideas, and we're excited to welcome and support them through the largest oncology mentor network within digital health and oncology."

The cohort will now participate in a 4-month program during which they will work with Accelerator Champions and engage with Mentors and CancerX members from across the healthcare ecosystem, including investors, provider organizations, and oncology experts, to test and validate their solutions. Startups will graduate from the Accelerator with a roadmap to successfully scale their company, an opportunity to move forward with their sponsor, and a community that will continue to support their solution development.

CancerX will build on the success of the inaugural round and plans to open Accelerator applications for a second cohort in the fall of this year.

For more information about the CancerX Accelerator and updates on future cohorts, please visit the website or sign up to receive CancerX newsletters.

About CancerX: Announced by The White House Cancer Moonshot in February 2023, CancerX is a public-private partnership to boost innovation in the fight against cancer. Co-hosted by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) and Moffitt Cancer Center , alongside the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH), it convenes the many diverse stakeholders needed to unleash the power of innovation to create a future that's free of cancer burden. To learn more or participate in CancerX's pre-competitive, evidence-generating efforts; Accelerator cohort, or demonstration projects, visit www.cancerx.health .

Media Contacts: Carla English, [email protected] ; Jonesa Rodriguez, [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Medicine Society (DiMe)