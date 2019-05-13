Cancun and Other Mexico Destinations Get 5 Star Safety Ratings for Royal Holiday Vacation Club From BV Rating

Royal Holiday Has The Best Resorts In All Of Mexico With resorts all over the world, Royal Holiday knows how to facilitate a good time. In particular their resorts throughout Mexico are some of the finest around. Unfortunately, many U.S. travelers refrain from voyaging to Mexico out of fear of violence and other dangers. Much of these fears were stoked by a recent Level 2 security warning issued by the United States government, which many Americans fail to realize is merely a suggestion to exercise caution. This misunderstanding is a real shame, because Mexico has some of the most beautiful tourist destinations in the world.

Royal Holiday had the foresight to build their resorts in some of Mexico's finest spots, including Acapulco, Cancun, Cozumel, Ixtapa, Los Cabos, and Los Tules (Puerto Vallarta). This comprehensive selection ensures a variety of options, making the perfect vacation just a click away.

Choose From One Of Six Amazing Destinations

Whether you are a history buff looking to explore some ancient Mayan ruins, or a diver looking for some incredible diving locations, Royal Holiday is sure to have something that appeals to your desires.

How about a game of golf before some whale watching in Los Cabos? Or what about some tequila tastings in Los Tules? Or for those who prefer to stay exclusively at the resort, Royal Holiday offers an all-inclusive plan at their Acapulco, Cancun, Cozumel and Ixtapa Park Royal hotels. With this plan, you are treated to unlimited food and drinks, ensuring there's nothing you have to worry about aside from what stretch of beach you want to use to work on your tan. No matter your goal, Royal Holiday's strategically chosen locations make all of this and more possible.

9 Million People Can't Be Wrong

Despite the hesitance of many U.S. citizens, Mexico sees over 9 million tourists and travelers each year. Beyond that, almost 150,000 Americans enter the country each day. Comparing those numbers with claims of violence shows that most of those fears are hyperbolic at best. In fact, Mexico's highly populated tourist locations are statistically much safer than some U.S. cities. For example, Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit and New Orleans both manage consistently higher murder rates than some of Mexico's most densely populated areas and are over 100x more dangerous than Cancun and other resorts where Royal Holiday Vacations have delighted tourists.

Contrary to the image in many U.S. citizens' minds, Mexico's busiest cities are filled with police officers whose primary goal is keeping residents and tourists out of harm's way. This is likely why many seasoned travelers use words like "safe" and "comfortable" to describe their experience at Royal Holiday's Mexican resorts.

With all of this in mind, there's never been a better time to visit Mexico's beautiful coasts, colonial cities, and ancient Mayan ruins. In addition to boasting a collection of the safest resorts in the country, Royal Holiday is a favorite spot for over 100,000 tourists annually. They have even gained recognition from some of the world's most stringent regulatory companies in the hotel industry. So what are you waiting for—book your getaway with Royal Holiday today.

For more information visit: http://bvrating.com/news-royal-holiday-vacation-club-resorts-win-5-star-safety-rating/

