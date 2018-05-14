Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks

Allianz Global Assistance reviewed customers' trips planned from May 28, 2018 through September 3, 2018 for travel between five to eight days in length, to gather where Americans are looking to spend their summer vacations.

This year's results revealed that Americans looking to travel domestically are planning trips to Orlando (8.80 percent) and New York City (5.51 percent), followed in popularity by Las Vegas (5.36 percent), Los Angeles (4.02 percent), Honolulu (3.12 percent), Miami (3.10 percent), Seattle (3.04 percent), Boston (2.93 percent), Fort Lauderdale (2.92 percent) and San Francisco (2.62 percent).

Apart from London and Paris, most international summer travel destinations are in the Caribbean or Mexico. Cancun, Mexico (15.72 percent) topped the list for the second year in a row, followed by Higüey, Dominican Republic (7.77 percent), Montego Bay, Jamaica (5.78 percent), Nassau, Bahamas (4.31 percent), San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico (4.28 percent), Aruba Island, Aruba (3.99 percent), London, England (3.52 percent), San Juan, Puerto Rico (2.87 percent), Paris, France (2.75 percent) and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (2.53 percent).

"This year's results yielded some interesting findings: New York is a newcomer to the list, revealing that travelers are not only interested in beach destinations this summer," said Daniel Durazo, director of communications for Allianz Global Assistance USA. "And despite recent travel warnings and last year's Hurricane Maria, Americans are still choosing to travel to Cancun and Puerto Rico. No matter where you are headed this season, travel insurance is an investment that can offer peace of mind and help protect your financial investment."

A video highlighting the findings is available to view here.

Allianz Global Assistance offers travel insurance** through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, other travel suppliers and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Global Assistance and the policies offered for travelers, please visit: http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com.

*Methodology: The data of U.S. travelers' 2018 summer travel plans was gathered by analyzing the number of travelers that went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths for partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel to generate itineraries for roundtrip flights departing from US airports during 5/28/2018 - 9/3/2018 for trips between 5-8 days in length.

Top Domestic Summer Travel Destinations Rank 2018 Domestic City % of Domestic Offers 2017 Domestic City % of Domestic Offers 1 Orlando 8.80% Orlando 8.64% 2 New York 5.51% Las Vegas 4.74% 3 Las Vegas 5.36% Honolulu 4.37% 4 Los Angeles 4.02% Los Angeles 3.65% 5 Honolulu 3.12% Seattle 3.37% 6 Miami 3.10% San Francisco 3.21% 7 Seattle 3.04% Maui 2.91% 8 Boston 2.93% Boston 2.90% 9 Fort Lauderdale 2.92% Denver 2.87% 10 San Francisco 2.62% Fort Lauderdale 2.57%

Top International Summer Travel Destinations Rank 2018 International City % of Int'l Offers 2017 International City % of Int'l Offers 1 Cancun, Mexico 15.72% Cancun, Mexico 16.91% 2 Higuey, Dominican Republic 7.77% Punta Cana, Dominican Republic 5.27% 3 Montego Bay, Jamaica 5.78% San José del Cabo, Mexico 4.63% 4 Nassau, Bahamas 4.31% Montego Bay, Jamaica 4.17% 5 San José del Cabo, Mexico 4.28% San Juan, Puerto Rico 3.94% 6 Aruba Island, Aruba 3.99% Aruba Island, Aruba 3.92% 7 London, United Kingdom 3.52% London, United Kingdom 3.61% 8 San Juan, Puerto Rico 2.87% St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 3.36% 9 Paris, France 2.75% Nassau, Bahamas 3.16% 10 Providenciales, Turks and Caicos 2.53% Paris, France 2.58%

Allianz Global Assistance USA

Allianz Global Assistance USA (AGA Service Company) is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company. We provide insurance to 35 million customers annually and are best known for our Allianz Travel Insurance plans. In addition to travel insurance, Allianz Global Assistance USA offers tuition insurance, event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies.

To learn more about Allianz Travel Insurance, please visit allianztravelinsurance.com or Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/AllianzTravelInsuranceUS.

**Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101-C series or 101-P series, or Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and Affiliated Companies (One Nationwide Plaza, Columbus, OH 43215-2200), under Form Nos. SRTC 2000 and NSHTC 2500, each rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., depending on state of residence. Allianz Global Assistance and Allianz Travel Insurance are marks of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. AGA Service Company is the licensed producer and administrator of these plans and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between AGA Service Company and Jefferson Insurance Company. Non-insurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by AGA Service Company.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cancun-remains-popular-puerto-rico-begins-recovery-among-american-travelers-this-summer-despite-recent-travel-advisory-and-hurricane-setbacks-300646708.html

SOURCE Allianz Global Assistance

Related Links

http://allianztravelinsurance.com

