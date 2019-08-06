Candace Bushnell's Is There Still Sex in the City? Makes Audiobook Debut on Dreamscape Media and hoopla digital

HOLLAND, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamscape Media, the publishing and entertainment arm of Midwest Tape, has announced the audiobook release of Is There Still Sex in the City, the new novel from international bestselling author, Candace Bushnell. Written 20 years since her iconic debut novel Sex and the City reshaped the landscape of pop culture and dating, Bushnell's newest tale follows a cohort of female friends as they navigate the ever-modernizing phenomena of midlife dating and relationships. Coinciding with its print release, readers with a valid library card can now enjoy the novel on hoopla digital. The Dreamscape-produced audiobook will also be available for purchase via iBooks, Google, Amazon, Audible; and all major outlets.

"Candace Bushnell's novels have empowered generations of women through life's greatest journeys: including love and friendship. Her newest novel is no exception – earning spots on a number of the summer's top reading lists, from outlets including Us Weekly, Elle, Entertainment Weekly, Newsday, and POPSUGAR," said Dreamscape Media Publisher Tammy Faxel. "Dreamscape is proud to offer readers a new way to enjoy this highly anticipated summer read."

Dreamscape Media tapped award-winning narrator and actress Julia Whelan to bring the audiobook story to life. Known for her work on hit series like E.R., N.C.I.S, and Once and Again; Whelan has also narrated numerous audiobooks and won the 2013 Audie Award in the romance category for her narration of The Witness. She most recently was awarded the 2018 AudioFile Best of Memoir for her narration of Educated.

Bushnell, who appeared on Good Morning America this morning, shared an excerpt from the novel's first chapter. Public library patrons across the U.S. will be able to instantly download and listen to the novel in its entirety through hoopla digital, Midwest Tape's mobile and online service for public libraries.

In addition to hoopla, the audiobook will be available in both digital and physical formats for purchase on iBooks, Google, Amazon, Audible, and all major outlets.

