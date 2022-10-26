Candace Cameron Bure Releases New DaySpring Product Collection Exclusively in Walmart

Handlettering Artist Maghon Taylor's New DaySpring Collection Also Available In Stores Now

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays just around the corner, new meaningful gift ideas from DaySpring in exclusive collections with actress Candace Cameron Bure and Handlettering artist Maghon Taylor are available in select Walmart stores.

These collections include wall art to beautify your space, devotional guides to encourage your heart, as well as practical items like drinkware and stationary.

"I've created my dream collection with Walmart and DaySpring and I'm so excited," Candace said. "I love this collection because it's fun, it's bright and my inner DJ Tanner is just screaming inside with all the color coordination!"

"This partnership with Walmart and Dayspring is a dream come true," said Maghon, who is the owner of All She Wrote Notes. "I am forever grateful for this opportunity to share these beautiful products and spread some hope and happiness through this collection."

The collections will be available at select Walmart locations and on Walmart.com this month. Candace Cameron Bure will be discussing her collection on Walmart TalkShopLive on October 27 at 3 p.m. CT and giving an exclusive sneak peek.

About DaySpring:

DaySpring®, the world's largest Christian-message product provider, was founded in 1971 with a single Christmas card. Today DaySpring offers more than 6,000 products—from greeting cards to home décor, specialty gifts to devotional books. In 1999, DaySpring was acquired by Hallmark Cards, Inc. DaySpring products are sold in Christian retail outlets, mass retail stores, card and gift shops and other outlets in the United States and 60 foreign countries. DaySpring is based in Siloam Springs, Ark., and employs a staff of more than 220 people. Visit www.dayspring.com for more information about the company, to find a local retailer, and to send a free e-card.

About Candace Cameron Bure :

Candace Cameron Bure is an actress, producer, and New York Times bestselling author. She is beloved by millions worldwide for her roles as DJ Tanner in the iconic family sitcoms Full House and Fuller House, in romantic comedies, mysteries and Christmas movies, as former cohost of The View, and as a Dancing with the Stars season 18 finalist. Candace is both outspoken and passionate about her family and faith. She and her husband, Val, have been married for more than 25 years. They have three grown children and live with their much-loved dog, Boris, in the LA area.

About Maghon Taylor:

Maghon Taylor is on a mission to spread happiness through her handwriting as the founder of All She Wrote Notes ®, a calligraphy studio based in North Carolina. She's a bestselling author, an award winning artist, a speaker and educator whose life motto is Work Hard, Stay Sweet, Trust God and Love Deep. Her work has been featured nationally with Hallmark, Good Morning America, Medium and Parade and she's worked with well loved brands such as Starbucks, Anthropologie, Michael's and DaySpring. Her happy hand lettering can be found on gift shop shelves nationwide. She loves bright colors, making people smile and turning her mistakes into confetti.

