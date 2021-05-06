Candace Owens and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Headline Ohio Political Summit

CLEVELAND, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio's largest grassroots political organization announced today that it will kick off the Road to 2022 by hosting the first major event of the season. On May 15, 2021 the Ohio Political Summit will feature Republican Leaders considering a run in 2022 for U.S. Senate, House 16 and Governor (all viable candidates have been invited to the event headlined by Conservative Commentator Candace Owens and Conservative Congresswoman Lauren Boebert).

"I am very excited to escape Fort Pelosi, and come to the Ohio Political Summit," said Representative Lauren Boebert (R) Colorado. "As a strong voice for freedom, I look forward to sharing thoughts about taking back our country with like minded conservatives; I encourage everyone to participate."

The summit will include a very limited audience of 600 participants based on all relevant state and local guidelines. The reach will be vastly extended through a full live broadcast simulcast. The format will provide 25 minutes on stage for each candidate along with a minimum of 10 minutes of live Q & A.

"We are very pleased to be hosting this watermark event, as of today virtually every viable candidate is participating," said Shannon Burns, Strongsville GOP President and CEO of WAB Strategic. "Ohio is a bellwether state, and we have an incredible group of candidates. We are very excited to have Candace Owens and Lauren Boebert headline the start of a great season."

This entire event is open to the media, and will include full access, including spin room, media row and candidate avails throughout the day. The full event will be video recorded, and will be made available to the press.

The event will take place, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT – 5 PM EDT at Michaud's Event Center (Strongsville, Ohio). Full participant updates, ticket and event information is available on our website.

Candidate Roster Below:

Considering for US Senate

Mike Gibbons - Businessman

Bill Johnson - Congressman

Josh Mandel - Former State Treasurer

Bernie Moreno – Businessman

J.D. Vance – Businessman

Mike Turner – Congressman

Matt Dolan - State Senator

Jane Timken - Former Ohio GOP Chair

Considering Ohio Governor

Joe Blystone, Constitutional Conservative

Jim Renacci, Former Congressman

Warren Davidson Congressman

Mike DeWine Ohio Governor

Candidates For 16th Congressional District

Max Miller Trump Administration Appointee

Jonah Schulz, Conservative Activist

Anthony Gonzalez Congressman

Strongsville GOP is the largest grassroots GOP organization in the State of Ohio. In 2020, we hosted in person events attracting nearly 5,000 attendees in support of the campaign to re-elect President Donald J. Trump and other local candidates. We are dedicated to informing voters of issues important to the Strongsville community, Cuyahoga County, the State of Ohio and the Country. Throughout the year we discuss, share in forum setting, and promote candidates who will work for good government and America First policies.

