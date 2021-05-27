Candace Powell Awarded the Patriot Award by the Employer Support Group of the Guard and Reserve

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital"), a private equity firm that actively invests in and manages investments in real estate, technology, and energy, announced today that Candace Powell, managing partner, executive vice president, received the Patriot Award in recognition of her support for a Resolute Capital employee during that employee's military deployment in the National Guard. The award is given by the Employer Support Group of the Guard and Reserve ("ESGR"), a Department of Defense program.

"At Resolute Capital, we are extremely proud of the military service of our employees, including those who choose to continue to serve in the National Guard or Reserve," said Thomas J. Powell, Resolute Capital's founder. "We know that these veterans offer a variety of skills that cannot be found elsewhere. Having had the opportunity to work with Candace for several years, I know that she shares our passion to support our country's warriors. The Patriot Award could not have gone to a more deserving person."

The Patriot Award is bestowed upon an individual who has provided direct support to service members and their families. The award is a reflection of the efforts made to support our country's citizen warriors. This support may involve flexible scheduling, family care, time off before and after deployment, and granting leaves of absence if necessary. The award was presented to Candace at an internal ceremony, attended by both Resolute Capital employees and ESGR representatives.

"National Guard and Reserve members bring tremendous skills and capabilities to our workforce, and employer support for their military service is critical to maintaining the strength of our Guard and Reserve units," said Steve Seroka, Chair of the Nevada ESGR Committee. "We appreciate employers like Resolute Capital, and leaders like Candace Powell who prioritize support for their military employees. By valuing their employees' military service, they are directly supporting the sustainment of our all-volunteer Force and our National Defense."

"I am extremely honored to receive the Patriot Award," said Ms. Powell. "Juggling the responsibilities of being both an employee and a military service member is a challenging task, and I applaud anyone who embraces this challenge. I am proud to support our citizen warriors to my utmost capabilities."

In addition to receiving her framed award certificate and lapel pin, Ms. Powell also signed a Statement of Support, signaling Resolute Capital's continued efforts to hire members of the National Guard and Reserve. Resolute Capital is now nationally recognized as a patriotic employer.

About Resolute Capital Partners

Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital") is a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco, Dallas, and Minneapolis. Having placed more than $3 billion in institutional-grade and private securities investments throughout their careers, its seasoned executive team has vast experience managing investments during all market cycles. Resolute Capital contributes professional expertise and multi-level support to companies, helping them realize their vision and creating the potential for flexibility and opportunity. Since its founding in 2010, Resolute Capital has raised over $560 million in its various energy, technology, and real estate funds. By partnering with issuers beyond Wall Street, Resolute Capital is bringing capital to worthy projects.

For more information, please visit www.resolutecapitalpartners.com.

About Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve ("ESGR"), a Department of Defense program, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment. ESGR is supported by a network of more than 3,750 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-CNMI (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Volunteers, hailing from small business and industry, government, education, and prior military service bring a vast wealth of experience to assist in serving employers, Service members, and their families. Together with Headquarters ESGR staff and a small cadre of support staff for each State Committee, volunteers work to promote and enhance employer support for military service in the Guard and Reserve.



For more information, please visit www.esgr.mil.

Contact: Rebecca Cleary

Spotlight Marketing Communications

714-795-1054

[email protected]

SOURCE Resolute Capital Partners