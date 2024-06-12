CanDeal Sets Daily Record for Canadian Fixed Income Trading

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CanDeal Markets Inc. (CanDeal Markets), a leading institutional electronic marketplace for Canadian debt and derivatives, has set a new daily trading record of $67.8 billion on June 3, 2024. This marks a new milestone for electronic dealing in Canadian dollar products for CanDeal's global community of more than 2,000 participants, inclusive of Canada's major financial institutions.

The CanDeal marketplace, which offers trading across Government of Canada, Provincials, CMBs, Municipals, Corporate Bonds, Treasury Bills, Canadian Money Market, Repo and Interest Rate Swaps, is on track for a record year of trading activity.

"CanDeal offers a deep liquidity pool for Canadian debt securities through its tight-knit community of buy-side firms and sell-side dealers," said Jamie Grant, President of CanDeal Markets. "As the Canadian fixed income market continues to deepen its use of electronic trading, new protocols such as buy-side automated rules-bound trading and deferred spotting, which reduces tracking error, are introducing much greater efficiency."

On May 27, CanDeal Markets successfully transitioned all fixed income and derivatives trading activity to the T+1 settlement cycle, in accordance with the guidance set by the Canadian Capital Markets Association. Earlier in May, CanDeal Data & Analytics was recognized as the "Best Evaluated Pricing Service Provider/Vendor" in the Inside Market Data Awards and Inside Reference Data Awards 2024.

About CanDeal Group

CanDeal Group is a leading provider of an electronic marketplace and data services for Canadian dollar debt securities and derivatives. CanDeal Markets provides access to a deep pool of liquidity for Canadian government, agency, provincial and corporate bonds, as well as money market instruments and interest rate swaps. CanDeal Data & Analytics division delivers the most comprehensive and accurate dealer-sourced OTC content for pricing, analytics and reference data to industry market participants, vendor channels and solution providers. CanDeal Benchmark Administration Services is an independent business unit that administers Term CORRA, Canada's new benchmark rate. CanDeal Solutions delivers mutualized services, including the development of a centralized KYC utility for the Canadian market.

CanDeal's stakeholders include BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc. and TSX Inc. Visit www.candeal.com .

