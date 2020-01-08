Candel Therapeutics Acquires Next-Generation Herpes Drug Development Platform and Manufacturing Expertise

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Candel Therapeutics, a leader in developing viral immunotherapies across multiple tumor indications, announced today that it has acquired all oncolytic and other Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) based assets from PeriphaGen, Inc., bringing its vector engineering, production expertise and next-generation HSV drug development platform in-house. This acquisition solidifies Candel's viral therapy leadership position and supports further development of Candel's rQNestin34.5, currently in a Phase 1 study for recurrent malignant gliomas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquired development platform enables precise modifications to the virus backbone, allowing customization of viral traits such as replication capacity, tissue specificity and expression of a large number of payloads including immunomodulators. With Candel's expertise, the new platform will support the rapid generation of drug candidates that can be tailored to a range of indications and tumor types.

In addition, Candel acquired PeriphaGen's lead product candidate developed to address chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy. This product candidate has been rationally engineered to provide neuroprotective activity via high-level and durable expression of a neurotrophin peptide to specific impacted nerve ganglia. PeriphaGen's two scientific founders, highly respected experts in Herpes vectorology and peripheral neuropathy, David Krisky, M.D., Ph.D. and James Wechuck, Ph.D, have joined Candel to support the seamless integration and continuous development of the platform and products.

"The acquisition of PeriphaGen's platform is highly complementary to Candel's strategy, accelerating our drug development and manufacturing capabilities to advance innovative HSV gene therapy products," said Dr. Estuardo Aguilar Cordova, CEO of Candel. "With this transaction, we further strengthen our position as one of the most advanced companies in the viral therapeutic space."

About Candel Therapeutics

Advantagene, Inc. d.b.a. Candel Therapeutics is a Needham, Massachusetts based biotechnology company developing its proprietary immuno-oncology platforms, including its Gene Mediated Cytotoxic Immunotherapy (GMCI™) and proprietary HSV based platform, for the treatment of solid tumors and associated neurological pathologies.

For more information about our clinical programs, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov or click the following link: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/results?cond=&term=advantagene&cntry=&state=&city=&dist=

