Candel Therapeutics Appoints Sandra E. Poole as Chief Operating Officer

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Candel Therapeutics, a leader in developing viral immunotherapies across multiple tumor indications, announced today the appointment of Sandra E. Poole as Chief Operating Officer.

"I am thrilled to welcome Sandra to Candel and work with her to drive the full potential of our next-generation viral immunotherapy platforms," said Dr. Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova, Chief Executive Officer. "Sandra has a proven track record of effectively developing and executing global operational strategies for complex biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing initiatives. Her experience, proven leadership, and commitment to patients will be invaluable in helping us to navigate the challenges ahead as we expand our product pipeline, increase our clinical activities, grow our staff, and build our cGMP commercial manufacturing facility."

Ms. Poole joins Candel with over 25 years of global biopharmaceutical drug development and manufacturing operations experience at both established pharmaceutical and emerging biotechnology companies. Most recently, she served as the COO of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. where she spearheaded a range of strategic and operational activities and supported a successful 2018 IPO. Ms. Poole previously held executive operational roles of increasing responsibility at ImmunoGen, Inc., eventually becoming EVP of Technical Operations and Commercial Development. Ms. Poole initially honed her skills during more than 15 years in global manufacturing and development leadership positions at Genzyme (now Sanofi Genzyme). Ultimately becoming SVP of Biologics Manufacturing, she was charged with overseeing global manufacturing operations, including the manufacture of six commercial products and the management of more than 2,500 employees. Ms. Poole currently serves on the board of directors of Retrophin and Viacyte and the Supervisory Board for Valneva, SE, a France-based vaccine company. Ms. Poole holds a M.A.Sc. and B.A.Sc. in chemical engineering from the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

"Candel's clinical candidates represent some of the most promising potential therapeutics in oncology and a compelling opportunity to transform the lives of patients living with cancer," said Ms. Poole. "I am thrilled to be joining Candel to help further catalyze the momentum in the drive to build a premier global developer and manufacturer of viral based therapies."

Advantagene, Inc. d.b.a. Candel Therapeutics, is a Needham, Massachusetts based biotechnology company developing its proprietary immuno-oncology platforms, including its Gene Mediated Cytotoxic Immunotherapy (GMCI™) and proprietary HSV based platform, for the treatment of solid tumors and associated neurological pathologies.

