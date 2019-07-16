Candela and Lumenis Announce Settlement of Patent Infringement Lawsuit

WAYLAND, Massachusetts and YOKNEAM, Israel, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Candela Corporation, a leading global aesthetic device company and the exclusive licensee of certain patents of General Hospital Corporation, d/b/a Massachusetts General Hospital, Lumenis Ltd., a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the aesthetic, surgical, and ophthalmic markets, and its subsidiary, Pollogen Ltd., announce that they have entered into a mutual settlement agreement and sublicense ending the patent disputes between the companies. While terms of the settlement and sublicense agreements are confidential, Lumenis and Pollogen will continue to actively market and develop their fractional RF micro-needle product line, including the Legend and Divine family of products.

About Candela®

Candela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The Company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins and cellulite. Candela has a wide portfolio of trusted, leading products, including the Vbeam® Family, the Gentle™ Family, CO2RE®, CO2RE Intima®, Profound®, elōs Plus®, PicoWay®, UltraShape®, VelaShape®, Nordlys™, and other laser-based platforms. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, the Company markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom and many international distributors. For more information visit www.candelamedical.com.

About Lumenis®

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions in the Aesthetic, Surgical, and Ophthalmology markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods. For more information visit: www.lumenis.com.

About Pollogen®

Pollogen Ltd., a company of Lumenis, is a global leader in the medical and home-based aesthetics markets, providing innovative, safe, and effective solutions that enhance and expand the practice of medical aesthetics professionals, as well as private aesthetic customers. The company offers products to support a range of skin treatments, based on its proprietary technologies, namely Tripollar RF, Ablative RF, Fractional RF, Oxygeneo and DMA. Pollogen provides solutions for professionals and consumers in more than 60 countries, addressing the specific needs of its professional clients and private customers in the dynamic aesthetic industry. For more information visit: www.pollogen.com.

SOURCE Candela Corporation; Pollogen Ltd; Lumenis