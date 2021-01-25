Candela announces the launch of the Frax Pro™ system, the smart way to Frax

"With use of both applicators achieving dual depth resurfacing, we saw a complementary effect," says Jill Waibel, MD of Miami Dermatology and Laser Institute. "Additionally, patients treated in our clinic were extremely pleased with new Frax 1940 treatment results. The outcomes clearly demonstrated intended results of skin resurfacing with improvement in both textural irregularities and skin tone."

The Frax Pro system revolutionizes the aesthetic space by removing limitations of earlier fractional 1550 nm, 1565 nm and/or 1927 nm laser systems. High return on investment (ROI) treatments of the Frax Pro system make it a wise approach to managing practice costs when compared to a leading competitive device. The Frax Pro system's exclusive 100% applicator-confined diode laser technology and a reductive design, allows a lightweight, flexible umbilical for a comfortable, ergonomic reach and improved treatment visibility relative to thulium-based systems. Multiple laser scan widths enable more customized treatments. These innovations, along with magnetic roller sensing technology and integrated clinical intelligence for quick learning and data retrieval, are just some of the ways that the Frax Pro system advances the space of non-ablative fractional laser therapies, making it the "smart way to Frax".

Both the Frax 1550 and Frax 1940 technologies are also available on, and interchangeable with, the NordlysTM platform. This addition makes the Nordlys system the first in its class to provide dual fractional 1550 nm and 1940 nm wavelengths, as well as IPL and Nd:YAG capabilities.

"The Frax Pro and Nordlys systems, both with Frax 1550 and Frax 1940 applicators, extend our legacy of innovation in non-ablative treatments," says Geoffrey Crouse, Chief Executive Officer of Candela. "Candela has a long history of technological innovation and bringing to market best-in-class medical aesthetic energy-based devices, and we are proud to share this new offering."

About Candela

Candela Corporation is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The Company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal; wrinkle reduction; tattoo removal; women's health treatments; facial resurfacing; traumatic and surgical scar treatments; body contouring; improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions; and the treatment of acne, leg veins, and cellulite. Candela has a wide portfolio of trusted, leading products, including the Vbeam®, Gentle Family®, CO2RE®, CO2RE Intima®, Exceed™, Nordlys™, Frax Pro™, Profound®, PicoWay®, and VelaShape®, as well as other energy-based platforms. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, the Company markets, services and supports its products in over 100+ countries. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom, and many international distributors.

