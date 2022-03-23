Candelario Ortiz's new book "The Mango Tree" is a thought-provoking fable that perfectly depicts the outcome of too much greed.

Candelario Ortiz, a Caribbean native, has completed his new book "The Mango Tree": an insightful volume about the animals in the forest who wanted to own the only fruit of the mango tree. Each of the animals takes too much pride in themselves, thinking that they're the best amongst others and the fruit should be theirs. As they wait for the mango fruit to fall down, their hunger grows along with their desire to have the fruit.

Ortiz shares, "The story unfolds in the middle of a forest. In that forest, a tree of enormous proportions has grown, and the tree has only one fruit. The fruit is at the top of the tree. In that forest, there are animals that want the fruit of the tree. It is so that each one sits under the tree to catch the fruit when falling. In the waiting, several days pass, and the animals begin to be hungry, the more they despair in a great way. When the fruit falls from the tree, everyone fights for it."

Published by Page Publishing, Candelario Ortiz's metaphorical tale is meant for readers of all ages. The beautiful lesson embedded in this work is an eye-opener to mankind.

This piece will make a good tool in teaching children important life values.

Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "The Mango Tree" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

