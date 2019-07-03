Candera, IDW Technologies, Reutlingen University, T-Systems, and Wuhan Bluestar Technology join Automotive Grade Linux to Support Shared Technology Development for In-Car Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open source platform for connected car technologies, announces that Wuhan Bluestar Technology has joined as a Silver member, and Candera, IDW Technologies, Reutlingen University, and T-Systems have joined AGL as Bronze members.

"We are excited to expand our growing, global community with five new members," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. "We look forward to working with them as we continue to expand the AGL platform including instrument cluster, telematics and vehicle-to-cloud connectivity."

AGL is an open source project at the Linux Foundation that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open, shared software platform for all technology in the vehicle, from infotainment to autonomous driving. Sharing a single software platform across the industry reduces fragmentation and accelerates time-to-market by encouraging the growth of a global ecosystem of developers and application providers that can build a product once and have it work for multiple automakers.

New Member Quotes:

Candera

"With CGI Studio we support TIER1s and OEMs worldwide in creating innovative GUIs like infotainment systems or digital instrument clusters while considering functional safety standards according to ISO26262. The open source approach of Linux perfectly matches with the open and continuous toolchain paradigm of CGI Studio, which can easily be integrated into existing workflows," said Reinhard Füricht, General Manager, Candera . "We're proud of being part of the Automotive Grade Linux and The Linux Foundation and looking forward to continuing our good cooperation as an official member."

IDW Technologies

"IDW Technologies LLC focuses on developing proof of concepts and commercial concepts in the next-generation connected vehicles and building state-of-the-art products with solution-oriented services for automotive companies to better manage and utilize connected vehicles and next-generation infotainment applications," said George Joseph, President, IDW Technologies LLC . "We are proud to be joining AGL to not only work extensively with open source software to produce cutting-edge products, but also to improve open source software so that future companies and human generations inherit better suitable environments for their inventions."

Reutlingen University

"Reutlingen University of applied science has a very strong background on IT services and automotive solutions. Development of our own driving simulator and in-car services at the faculty of computer science has been going on for many years and we are looking forward to bringing our experiences and ideas to the AGL community," said Prof. Marcus Schoeller of Reutlingen University . "Beyond our contributions to the AGL project, the AGL based prototype in our future mobility lab will be used for hands-on training and education of undergraduate and graduate students in various classes ranging from human machine interaction, software design and development in regulated domains as well as service provisioning and operation."

T-Systems

"As part of the Deutsche Telekom Group, our agile teams deliver innovation with a short time to market. With our expertise in end-to-end solutions, we are glad to be a part of the Automotive Grade Linux community," said Andreas Elberg, head of ATS @ T-Systems on site services. "In particular, we are more than happy to contribute with our excellent cloud and connectivity expertise, to build the connected car of the future," added Tim Laine, program manager, T-Systems .

About Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. With Linux at its core, AGL is developing an open platform from the ground up that can serve as the de facto industry standard to enable rapid development of new features and technologies. Although initially focused on In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI), AGL is the only organization planning to address all software in the vehicle, including instrument cluster, heads up display, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Automotive Grade Linux is hosted at the Linux Foundation. Learn more at automotivelinux.org.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at LinuxFoundation.org.

