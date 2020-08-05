Candibell launches first ever device that monitors family toothbrushing habits

Using patented technology that tracks toothbrush movement, Truthbrush monitors brushing and gives parents and dentists access to clear, accurate data that shows when their families/patients brushed, for how long they brushed and it displays areas of the mouth that were missed. The data is collected over time and shows patterns that lead to targeted and more effective coaching and helps to establish long-term solid oral hygiene habits.

Candibell CEO and Founder Eric Huang and his team are technologists with expertise in low cost connected devices. After years developing products for mobile phone makers and payment systems, Eric is thrilled to focus his energy and depth of experience on solving problems that can improve the quality of life.

"It is our desire to build low cost products that are accessible to as many families as possible," he says. "The simple design of this product allows parents and dentists to monitor, reward and coach kids to form better brushing habits which is a big step towards a healthy and happy life."

Tooth decay is one of the most unmet healthcare needs in children and adolescents that can lead to a variety of medical concerns later in life including the increased risk for heart disease, diabetes, pneumonia and other serious conditions.

For dentists, Truthbrush provides a brand-new insight into patient habits at home. Through a special dentist portal, they can offer patients a remote monitoring service and can check in with them between visits with recommendations on improving brush performance.

"Truthbrush is a game-changer. It illuminates a major blind spot by providing data that we have never had access to," said Paul O. Johnson, DMD, a pediatric dentist in Wellesley, MA. "Patient needs can be addressed immediately without waiting for the next six month visit."

To participate in the campaign and get access to this technology at a special price before it hits the mainstream, visit Truthbrush Indiegogo campaign. Learn more at www.truthbrush.com.

