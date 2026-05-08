CANDICE BERGEN, MARIO CANTONE, KRISTIN CHENOWETH, ISAAC MIZRAHI, DONNA MURPHY, ANDREW RANNELLS TO HONOR LIZA MINNELLI AT CARNEGIE HALL

AWARD-WINNING NEW YORK THEATRE COMPANY TRANSPORT GROUP PRESENTS LIZA! AT 80: A CELEBRATION IN SONG AND DANCE

THURSDAY, JUNE 25 8PM

CAST INCLUDES KATE BALDWIN, KATIE FINNERAN, BETH LEAVEL,

BONNIE MILLIGAN, LAUREN PATTEN, HELEN J. SHEN,

SUSAN STROMAN, MARISHA WALLACE

TICKETS ON SALE

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning New York theatre company Transport Group has announced that a lineup of stage and screen stars will gather to honor legendary performer Liza Minnelli and her 80th birthday year for Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance on Thursday, June 25, at 8:00 p.m. at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall. The cast includes Kate Baldwin, Lauren Blackman, Mario Cantone, Kristin Chenoweth, Nikki Renée Daniels, Dez Deron, Claybourne Elder, Andrew Barth Feldman, Katie Finneran, Robyn Hurder, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Milligan, Donna Murphy, Lauren Patten, Khori Petinaud, Andrew Rannells, Helen J. Shen, Elizabeth Stanley, Alysha Umphress, Jessica Vosk, Marisha Wallace, and Natalie Weiss. Speakers include Candice Bergen, Jim Caruso, Nicole Fosse, Julie Halston, Isaac Mizrahi, and Susan Stroman. Tickets are on sale now.

Liza! at 80 is directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, five-time Drama Desk Award nominee and two-time Obie Award winner, with musical direction by Joey Chancey. Hannah Oren serves as Creative Producer; Merri Sugarman, CSA as Casting Director; original arrangements by Chancey; orchestrations by Adam Jones; additional choreography by Nancy Renée Braun and Alex Sanchez. The evening is written by Liza Minnelli, created with Oren. It is produced in collaboration with Ms. Minnelli's representatives Carrberry Companies and v2 Entertainment Group.

LIZA! AT 80: A CELEBRATION IN SONG AND DANCE--ONE NIGHT ONLY--AT CARNEGIE HALL Post this

Liza Minnelli has earned Emmy, Grammy, Academy, and Tony awards, including Grammy Lifetime Achievement; Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe awards; and a Legend Award on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! is a #1 New York Times best seller.

Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance happens at Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Avenue. Tickets are on sale and may be purchased by phoning Carnegie Hall (212) 247-7800, visiting carnegiehall.org, or at the Carnegie Hall box office on 57 Street and Seventh Avenue. For more information, visit transportgroup.org.

SOURCE Transport Group