Candid Health Named a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards Winner in the Financial Solutions Category

The Fierce Innovation Award highlights Candid's autonomous revenue cycle management platform that improves net collection rates and reduces cost through the elimination of manual work, increased submission accuracy, and unparalleled program transparency.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid Health , a revenue cycle automation platform transforming conventional healthcare claims processing, today announced it was named a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards winner in the Financial Solutions category. The annual program honors companies and products that are improving clinical and financial outcomes, reducing friction across the healthcare system, and transforming how care is delivered and paid for.

The Financial Solutions category recognizes tools that tackle the complex financial side of healthcare, boosting revenue integrity, simplifying billing, and helping stakeholders navigate today's shifting reimbursement landscape. All entries were judged on their ability to demonstrate effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation. A panel of judges reviewed submissions to determine which companies offer the most innovative solutions with the greatest potential to create efficiencies, engage patients, and revolutionize the industry.

Candid Health uses advanced automation and AI to improve revenue cycle performance for provider organizations. By maximizing touchless claim rates and evolving with constantly changing payer rules, Candid helps providers achieve increased net collections, accelerated cash flow, and reduced the cost to collect, while freeing billing teams from repetitive manual tasks.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Fierce Healthcare and to join other visionaries," said Nick Perry, CEO and Co-Founder of Candid Health. "We are committed to driving dramatic outcomes for our customers, and accelerating an autonomous medical billing future."

Candid partners with multi-site provider organizations across the country, including Tia, Talkiatry, and Nourish, that are looking to optimize their financial operations without adding headcount. The platform integrates with leading EHR and payment systems and provides real-time analytics so finance and operations leaders can see performance clearly and act quickly.

Fierce Healthcare delivers healthcare news at the intersection of business and policy. Our journalists strive to bring our readers breaking industry news, exclusive interviews and thoughtfully-reported stories that offer a deeper insight on how changes in the industry impact their corner of the healthcare world. Our family includes Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Health Payer, Fierce Health IT, Fierce Hospitals, Fierce Practice Management and Fierce Health Finance. Click here to subscribe to one or all of our newsletters.

Candid was founded by Nick Perry (CEO), Doug Proctor (COO) and Adam Reis. The team is on a mission to simplify medical billing, allowing providers to focus on delivering quality care. Trusted by more than 200 leading healthcare organizations, Candid's revenue cycle platform leverages advanced automation to decrease the cost to collect and increase net collection rates. The company is backed by Oak HC/FT, 8VC, First Round Capital, and Y Combinator. Learn more at candidhealth.com .

