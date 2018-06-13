Candid™ Launches First Candid Studio™ in New York City's Chelsea Neighborhood

"Now even more people have access to world-class orthodontic care in a space designed to combine healthcare and humanity," said Bobby Ghoshal, Candid Chief Design Officer. "We're starting our Studios close to home, right here in New York. Customers who come here will get a real sense of why we're different — from the quality of the studio to the friendly team. We focus on giving customers personalized attention and the peace of mind that when they leave, state-licensed orthodontists go to work for them at a fraction of the cost of what they would otherwise pay at a traditional orthodontist's office."

As Nick Greenfield, Candid CEO, said, "New York is an amazing city with a vibrant, diverse population of young people who are tech-savvy and seek innovation in beauty and self-improvement. It is an ideal location to launch our first retail effort."

Candid worked with luxury rental company Stonehenge to secure the space and partnered with Paul Bennett Associates, known for designing popular retail environments for Balenciaga, Joie, Ralph Lauren and American Express. The Studio is designed to kickstart customers on their journey through mild-to-moderate teeth corrections using sophisticated software and precision imaging systems that customers can interact with on-site.

The Candid Studio™ is overseen by an orthodontist who handles all treatment planning and clinical work, in addition to being staffed with Care Specialists trained to help answer any questions and take a 3D scan of customers' teeth. With an efficient booking system, wait times are low; altogether, the free dental scan and treatment process overview takes approximately thirty minutes. From there, the Candid Care team is present every step of the way, available to guide customers through their tailor-made plan and aligner journey.

"By opening our first Studio, Candid is granting affordable health access to thousands in the NYC area and changing the way people are able to pursue oral care," said Dr. C. Lynn Hurst, DDS MS FACD, Chief Dental Officer of Candid. "Candid is assisting in the evolution of orthodontic care with its dedication to expanding health technology and improving the accessibility and affordability of orthodontics, for all."

After raising nearly $20M in financing, Candid is growing rapidly and on track to treat one million customers on an annual basis by 2020. Through its recent partnership with Smile Train, an international children's charity that has provided 100%-free cleft repair surgery for nearly twenty years to more than one million children, Candid will also play an integral role in providing affordable, convenient access to oral care for children in need around the world.

About Candid™

Candid provides direct-to-consumer clear aligners for 65% less than the cost of traditional in-office solutions. The Company's nationwide provider network, led by Chief Dental Officer, Dr. Lynn Hurst, features orthodontists averaging more than twenty years in practice. Candid's core mission is to increase affordability and access to dental care by leveraging modern telehealth practices to diagnose, treat, and monitor orthodontic cases. Candid was co-founded by a team of startup veterans with experience across healthcare, hospitality, tech, and finance at companies such as Lyft, BCG, WeWork and Blackstone. Candid is based in New York, NY and was founded in 2017. For more information visit candidco.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/candid-launches-first-candid-studio-in-new-york-citys-chelsea-neighborhood-300665355.html

SOURCE Candid Co.

Related Links

https://www.candidco.com

