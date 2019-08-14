Candid Partners Ranks on the Inc. 5000 for 5th Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid Partners, a cloud technology and management consulting firm, today announces its inclusion on the Inc. Magazine's 38th Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This year's ranking marks the fifth year in a row the cloud consulting firm secured placement on the list since its debut in 2015, with a three-year growth rate of 79 percent. Candid Partners is one of 219 Georgia companies recognized on this year's list and one of only 15 to consecutively rank for the past five years or more.

"We're honored to be recognized as part of an exclusive group of fast-growth private companies demonstrating aggressive, yet consistent, year-over-year growth," says Merrick Olives, Founding Partner of Candid Partners. "There are very few companies with a showing like ours in the IT Management industry on the list. Our placement validates both our consistent delivery and discipline for clients. As a leader in the cloud community, we've got our finger on what's to come as more enterprises migrate critical applications to the cloud."

Candid Partners differentiates itself by providing regulatory compliant solutions that no other firm is currently offering. With the growing adoption of cloud technology by healthcare and financial service organizations, Candid Partners is well-positioned to lead these industries to harness the business advantages of the cloud.

"Our capabilities are a natural fit for these markets. It's simply a matter of time before adoption becomes widespread, and our hopes are to scale our offerings on a national level as soon as possible," adds John Peak, managing partner for Candid Partners. "Up to this point, Candid Partners focused primarily on the Southeast Region. Given our growth and broad exposure as an innovator in the cloud space, we are fully committed to scaling the company nationally to support our increasingly geographically dispersed client base."

"Congratulations to Candid Partners on being included on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years," Notes Sonny Deriso, Chair of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. "We are honored to play a role in Candid Partners' continued growth and join them in celebration over this milestone achievement. We look forward to many more years of supporting their continued success."

For more information about Candid Partners' deep expertise helping companies leverage the cloud, visit: https://www.candidpartners.com

About Candid Partners

Candid Partners is an Atlanta-based, cloud technology and management consulting firm that combines enterprise-class scale and process with born-in-the-cloud domain expertise. Candid's management consultants come from the world's top firms and are skilled at turning complex business needs into specific technology solutions. Together with Candid's cutting-edge architects and DevOps specialists, they are helping Fortune 100 companies reap the benefits of the public cloud.

