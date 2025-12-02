Candid partners with Anthropic to bring trusted data to Claude for Nonprofits

New York, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid announced today that it has launched a product integration with Claude, the AI assistant developed by Anthropic, bringing Candid's trusted nonprofit and foundation data directly to Claude users. As a partner in Anthropic's Claude for Nonprofits initiative—a new program designed to help nonprofits work more efficiently through AI—Candid has developed a secure Model Context Protocol connector to securely provide comprehensive sector information through Claude. The integration simplifies research and saves time by making critical data available in the AI tool organizations already use for their daily work.

"Nonprofits are under immense pressure to do more with less," said Catherine Williams, Chief Data Officer at Candid. "We're meeting Claude users where they are to expand access to Candid's data. Our mission is to get people the information they need to do good, and this partnership allows us to reach a broader audience while leveraging Claude's AI-powered capabilities to help nonprofits work more efficiently and effectively."

"The Candid partnership brings our vision for Claude for Nonprofits to life, connecting organizations to the trusted resources they depend on so they can focus on what truly matters: serving their communities," said Elizabeth Kelly, Head of Beneficial Deployments at Anthropic.

Claude for Nonprofits builds on the core Claude experience with a program tailored to the sector, including discounted access to Claude for Work, integrations with widely used nonprofit tools, and an AI fluency course developed in partnership with GivingTuesday. Through the Candid connector, users can look up real-time information on nonprofits and foundations and follow links to Candid for deeper research and due diligence. They can also get the latest news and expert guidance synthesized from Candid's library of research, training, and articles. Users must register for a free Candid account to activate the connector, which ensures information is pulled only from publicly available data through a controlled and secure connection.

"Nonprofit fundraisers routinely move between multiple systems as they identify prospects, steward donors, and complete grant applications and reports," said Ann Mei Chang, CEO of Candid. "This partnership helps streamline that work. A fundraiser can start a search in Claude, click through to Candid for deeper insights, and connect the results seamlessly using Claude's AI integrations like Google Drive and Microsoft 365. By making this information accessible in the tools nonprofits already use, we are giving them back more time to focus on serving their communities."

Candid continues to provide its most comprehensive nonprofit and foundation data, including detailed grants information, through Premium and Ultimate subscriptions. Claude provides a starting point for discovery and points users back to Candid profiles for advanced research.

About Candid

Candid is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides the most comprehensive data and insights about the social sector. Every year, millions of nonprofits spend trillions of dollars around the world. Candid finds out where that money comes from, where it goes, and why it matters. Candid was formed in 2019 when GuideStar and Foundation Center merged. Candid combined GuideStar's tools on nonprofits and Foundation Center's tools on foundations with new resources to offer more comprehensive, real-time information about the social sector. Find out more at candid.org and on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI research and development company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic's flagship product is Claude, a large language model trusted by millions of users worldwide. Learn more about Anthropic and Claude at anthropic.com.

