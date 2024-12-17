Candid welcomes Anahita Tafvizi, chief data analytics officer at Snowflake, and Dr. John Brothers, president of the T. Rowe Price Foundation, to its Board of Trustees

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid is proud to announce two distinguished leaders, Anahita Tafvizi and Dr. John Brothers, as the newest members of its Board of Trustees. Anahita Tafvizi, chief data analytics officer at Snowflake, and Dr. John Brothers, president of the T. Rowe Price Foundation, have long been leaders in their respective fields—data science and philanthropy—and their work aligns closely with Candid's mission to provide nonprofits with the data they need to drive positive change.

"Anahita's extensive background in data, data science, and AI across multiple leading technology companies makes her an ideal fit for Candid's Board. Her expertise will be invaluable as Candid continues to expand on our sector leading data offerings," said Ann Mei Chang, CEO of Candid. "At the same time, Dr. Brothers' respected leadership in corporate philanthropy will add another important perspective to the board. His work with the T. Rowe Price Foundation has fostered community-driven and trust-based approaches to create a stronger nonprofit sector."

Tafvizi brings over 15 years of experience in data science, analytics, and technology. At Snowflake, she leads the company's analytics and data science initiatives, optimizing operations and delivering measurable results. Prior to Snowflake, she served as vice president of data science at Instacart, where she played a critical role in preparing the company for IPO readiness and streamlining marketplace operations. Tafvizi has held leadership roles at Google, YouTube, and eBay. A passionate advocate for diversity in tech, she holds a PhD in Physics from Harvard, serves on the board of Make-A-Wish, and advises Raya AI.

"I'm passionate about using data to tackle complex challenges, and I'm excited to contribute to Candid's mission of providing nonprofits with the tools they need to drive meaningful change," said Tafvizi. "I've seen firsthand the transformative power of data, and I look forward to helping drive Candid's vision of using data to create positive, measurable impact in the nonprofit sector."

As president of the T. Rowe Price Foundation, Dr. Brothers has guided the organization to national prominence through innovative, community-driven approaches to philanthropy. Dr. Brothers also founded and led Quidoo, an international consulting firm focused on governance and evaluation practices. He has taught at New York University, Rutgers University, and Harvard University and serves as a faculty member at the Maryland Correctional Institution through the Goucher Prison Education Project and Coppin State University. His work has been featured in Forbes, the Stanford Social Innovation Review, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal.

"I'm honored to join Candid's Board of Trustees and support its vital work to provide crucial data to support a stronger sector through initiatives like Demographics via Candid," said Dr. Brothers. "By streamlining how funders request and nonprofits share demographic data, this initiative makes the granting process faster, easier, and more equitable—an effort that aligns deeply with my commitment to equity and trust-based philanthropy."

For more information about Candid's Board of Trustees, please visit our website.

About Candid

Candid is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides the most comprehensive data and insights about the social sector. Every year, millions of nonprofits spend trillions of dollars around the world. Candid finds out where that money comes from, where it goes, and why it matters. Candid was formed in 2019 when GuideStar and Foundation Center merged. Candid combined GuideStar's tools on nonprofits and Foundation Center's tools on foundations with new resources to offer more comprehensive, real-time information about the social sector. Find out more at candid.org and on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Candid