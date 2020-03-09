Candidate Appearance: Maya Rockeymoore Cummings Launches "Truth and Solutions" Tour at Easterwood Recreation Center in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives representing Maryland's 7th Congressional District, will launch her "Truth and Solutions" tour on Tuesday, March 10 at 10:00 a.m. at the Easterwood Recreation Center in Baltimore. The candidate will share her vision for community development and revitalization, and shine a light on the promise and potential of young people who live in the Freddy Gray neighborhood.

"I'm running for Congress because the status quo will not cut it," said Cummings. "Across the nation, our communities and our children are under attack. Nowhere is that more true than here in Baltimore. Our children deserve better and we must take action. We need bold solutions from a leader who is unafraid to fight. The time is now to tell the truth about the urgent need in urban communities, and to offer solutions that put our people first."

Cummings will be joined by Marvin "Doc" Cheatham, Sr., a community activist and local leader who is working to improve the Easterwood Recreation Center and offer young people a positive, safe environment for extracurricular activities and recreation. Cheatham is president of the Matthew Henson Community Development Corporation in Baltimore.

What: Launch of "Truth and Solutions" tour; meet the candidate and hear why she is ready to fight for Maryland's 7th District on Capitol Hill When: Tuesday, March 10 at 10:00 a.m. Who: Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, candidate for U.S. Congress

Dr. Marvin Cheatham, Baltimore community activist Where: Easterwood Community Center, 1530 North Bentalou Street in Baltimore

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is a candidate for U.S. Congress. Her vision of HOPE for Baltimore City, Howard County, and Baltimore County includes: Healthy and safe communities, Opportunities for youth, Prosperous families, and Equitable development. She will stand up to Donald Trump and anyone else who stands in the way of her fight to secure a fair and inclusive future for all people. Maryland's Democratic primary will take place on April 28th, 2020.

For More Information Contact:

Debbie Veney

202.491.8833

[email protected]

SOURCE Maya for Maryland