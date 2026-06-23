Candidate Growth on ActBlue Surges 51% Since Last Midterm Cycle, Driven by New Product Expansion Strategy

ActBlue introduces Call Time, Federal Compliance, and more to support candidates at every level of the ballot

BOSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ActBlue announced that the number of candidates using its platform has surged nearly 51 percent compared to the same point in the 2022 midterm cycle. This is the sharpest signal yet that ActBlue's strategy to help more candidates at every level of the ballot is working, and comes on the same day the platform is introducing its most ambitious set of new tools to date.

"Our goal has always been to empower the broader Democratic movement," said ActBlue CEO, Regina Wallace-Jones. "With more candidates at every level of the ballot choosing ActBlue, we're making sure we can support every aspect of their campaign, from start to finish."

Introducing: ActBlue Federal Compliance

ActBlue is seeing strong momentum among federal candidates, with the number of federal campaigns on the platform up 38 percent compared to the same point in 2022. But for them, raising money is only part of the battle.

Every candidate for federal office is required by law to file detailed reports with the Federal Election Commission disclosing who gave them money, how much, and what they spent. These filings are public, legally binding, and due on a strict quarterly schedule.

Historically, campaigns have handled this by exporting their ActBlue data and manually entering it into a separate compliance tool. It's time-consuming, error-prone, and one of the most dreaded tasks in campaign operations.

ActBlue Federal Compliance, launching today, draws on contribution data that already lives in ActBlue to automatically organize, format, and prepare reports the moment staff logs in. Expenditure data is entered directly by the campaign, giving them full control over every line before submission. From one place, treasurers and compliance staff can track all contributions and expenditures, manage records, generate reports (i.e. Schedule A, Schedule B, and Form 3), and allow entities to review everything for accuracy before it goes to the FEC.

Introducing: ActBlue Call Time

Personal outreach to donors is also a pain-point for many top-of-the-ballot candidates. The individual contact raises more money per hour than almost any other method, yet many candidates don't have a fundraising director to manage the process. The candidates must handle outreach themselves with a phone and a spreadsheet, looking up donor history manually, tracking calls by hand, and sending follow-up messages one by one.

ActBlue Call Time, also launching today, eliminates that friction entirely.

Donor lists are auto-generated from a candidate's ActBlue contribution history. Before each call, the candidate can see exactly what that donor has given prior. After the call, a personalized follow-up message with a donation link is ready to send in one tap. Everything is logged automatically, and the whole program runs from a phone.

Call Time is available today at no additional cost for eligible ActBlue users.

"Every hour a candidate spends struggling with their technology is an hour they're not spending with voters," said Brian Levine, Vice President of Product. "Our products are designed to make sure the very best candidates cross the finish line, not just the best resourced."

Down-Ballot Growth

ActBlue is seeing even larger momentum among local candidates, with a nearly 68 percent growth rate spanning every region of the country – particularly pronounced in states where Democratic candidates have historically had less infrastructure to build on.

Candidates in Utah, Indiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Kansas have more than doubled compared to the 2022 cycle at the same point, and states including Louisiana, Washington, North Carolina, and Alabama are close to doubling.

This growth is driven by ActBlue's decision in August 2025 to expand beyond donation processing and into the full set of tools a modern campaign needs to operate. Until then, each operational task required a separate tool, and the best tools were often priced out of reach for smaller campaigns. Today, ActBlue offers a growing suite of products to cover all needs at a fraction of the cost:

Raise : tailors the classic ActBlue fundraising experience for small state and local campaign teams who need straightforward, self-service tools to get their fundraising program off the ground.

: tailors the classic ActBlue fundraising experience for small state and local campaign teams who need straightforward, self-service tools to get their fundraising program off the ground. Website Builder : gives down-ballot candidates a professional campaign website starting at $40 a month.

gives down-ballot candidates a professional campaign website starting at $40 a month. Field Tools: gives campaigns a full volunteer organizing platform that includes peer-to-peer texting, phone banking, and relational organizing so supporters can reach voters at scale.

Protecting Donors Is Key

ActBlue's expansion isn't only about giving candidates more tools. It's about maintaining the trust of the donors who give through it. Every product ActBlue builds rests on the foundation donors have relied on for more than twenty years: their money goes where they intend it to go, and their data stays protected.

ActBlue publishes quarterly updates on how it enforces its Account Use Policy, the standards every campaign must meet to fundraise on the platform. Recent announcements include Report-A-Form, which allows ActBlue Express donors to flag potential violations directly from any fundraising page.



That same commitment extends to the legal arena when necessary. On June 11, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from continuing a state lawsuit against ActBlue, finding that ActBlue is likely to succeed on its claims that the lawsuit was brought in retaliation for ActBlue's fundraising on behalf of Paxton's political opponent and that the lawsuit infringes First Amendment protections for political speech. For donors, the ruling helps protect their ability to support the candidates and causes they believe in while the litigation proceeds. ActBlue will continue fighting to keep it that way.

For more than two decades, ActBlue has been a trusted, secure and vital part of American democracy, providing Democratic campaigns, organizations, and donors with a full suite of tools to participate and win at every level of the ballot. ActBlue does not sell your contact information to anyone. Ever.

To learn more about ActBlue, visit www.actblue.com

SOURCE ActBlue, LLC